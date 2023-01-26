CEDARBURG — A young West Bend West team has come a long way since early December when it fell by 30 points at home to Cedarburg, and that much was evident throughout much of the first half when it traded the lead with the Bulldogs a grand total of 11 times and refused to budge an inch.
But Cedarburg, flying high since knocking off fourth-ranked Homestead on Jan. 13, showed it has as well.
Junior guard Jack Dykstra poured in 24 of his game-high 32 points in the second half, helping the Bulldogs pull away for an 81-63 North Shore Conference victory Tuesday night.
“Yeah, it was pretty fun,” Dykstra said. “We don’t have the tallest team so we can just kind of get it out in transition. We just rebound and run it so that’s my favorite part about it. We just get the board and we just fly all night.”
West senior forward Jacob Goetz, who scored all 10 of his points in the first half, gave the Bulldogs fits inside early and scored the opening points of the game two minutes in. What ensued was lead change after lead change, with neither team going ahead by more than four over the first 15-plus minutes of action.
“They’re a team that plays really hard and we knew they were going to do those blue-collar things to give us some problems, so we didn’t want to overlook them,” Cedarburg head coach Nick Mueller said of the Spartans, who fell to 2-15 overall and 0-11 in conference play. “We have a big weekend coming up against two very, very good teams. So really been preaching not looking past that and just taking the opportunity to play against a team that’s going to make you work, and certainly they did in the first half and they made some nice plays.”
Sophomore guard Logan Zahour gave Cedarburg the lead for good on a 3-pointer, making it 30-29 with 4 minutes, 29 seconds left until the break. That initiated a 14-4 run to close the half, as the Bulldogs (9-6 overall, 8-3 NSC) took a 41-33 cushion into the locker room.
“Our guys woke up a little bit,” Mueller said. “Cranking up the pressure in the full court certainly helped that cause.”
Dykstra added it was a matter of stepping up the defensive intensity and preventing penetration.
“We weren’t moving our feet enough so at halftime, we just kind of talked, made adjustments,” Dykstra said. “We had to keep our energy up and get in front of them to stop us from making silly fouls.”
Zahour, Cedarburg’s leading scorer entering the night, picked up his third foul right away in the second half. But Dykstra was there to rise to the occasion.
His lone made 3-pointer got a fortuitous bounce — perhaps a sign it was Dykstra’s night — and made it 48-37 with 14:41 remaining. West junior forward Jack Waala canned a triple of his own to cut the deficit to 52-45 at the 10:18 mark, but the visitors never closed within single digits again after a pair of free throws by Dykstra with 9:24 to go gave the Bulldogs a 56-45 edge.
“In the second half, I thought we did a nice job making some adjustments,” Mueller said. “We were getting up in their shorts too much after we would get our double and go for the steal, and then they were getting by us and getting driving lanes.”
The Dykstra show continued from there, as he was finding open teammates and getting out in transition. After a drive by junior guard Cameron McAndrews, who had a team-high 16 points, brought the Spartans within 66-54, Dysktra scored 11 of the next 13 Cedarburg points, finishing off an and-one for good measure as the benches emptied with 1:57 to go.
“He’s an energy bug out there,” Mueller said. “He did most of his damage without the basketball and that’s obviously what you need. We look at ourselves as a very high-quality team and part of that is because we have different guys that can get it done on any given night and we weren’t all clicking tonight, so it was great that Jack stepped up.
“He’s one of our dudes and we rely on him every single night. It was great to see him kind of branch out and carry us for an extended period of time tonight.”
West, who next hosts Whitefish Bay on Friday, had four players in double figures, as Waala added 14 and sophomore guard Carson Bauer 10. Zahour still finished with 13 points despite the foul trouble and senior guard Jacob Fries chipped in 12 for the Bulldogs, who won their fourth straight game after dropping five in a row.
“I feel like we already hit our rough patch, but we bounced back big and I feel like ever since Homestead we’ve really gotten back on track,” Dykstra said. “We can’t get too ahead of ourselves, but definitely we’re feeling good and I think we can keep pushing through the conference.”
That continues with an all-important showdown against Grafton on Friday, and the Bulldogs have revenge on their mind after losing on a buzzer beater in overtime in their first meeting back in December. Both teams sit two games back of conference-leading Nicolet.
“Our conversations have changed a little bit in our locker room that we are competing for a conference title with game No. 12 coming up in the conference season,” Mueller said. “We’re almost two-thirds of the way through and we certainly owe Grafton one.
“We have our work cut out for us but I think our confidence is up, our headspace is in the right spot, and I think we’re gonna be ready to rock and roll again.”