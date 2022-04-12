MEQUON — Homestead’s first half scoring barrage led to the team tallying their first win of the season Thursday night in a Classic 8 conference matchup against Cedarburg, 11-4.
“It feels excellent to get that first one. We’ve worked really hard and we deserved to get that win,” Homestead head coach Jim Coyne said.
The rainy conditions didn’t seem to bother the home team, as senior attacker Katie O’hagan put her team up 1-0 within the first few minutes of play, scoring one of her game-high five goals. O’hagan scored her second goal moments later, crossing up an opposing defender and smoking one into the back of the net.
Six different Highlanders scored in the opening half, which resulted in a 10-1 lead at the break.
“We’ve started to see that we’re all one team,” Coyne said. “We don’t care who scores as long as somebody scores and they control the ball.”
“I’m so proud of everything the team did tonight, especially how the midfielders and attackers collaborated to send as many girls for the goal as possible,” senior attacker Annie Brown said. “We passed well which is so important. Our cuts were always timed well which we struggled with in the past. I’m just really proud.”
Brown was one of the six Highlanders to score in the first half. Others included O’hagan, senior Stella Kim (two goals), sophomore Emmaline Stegeman, sophomore Sophie Gerew and junior Lily Eliopulos.
O’hagan led Homestead’s balanced attack by dominating with four goals in the first half. She added one in the second.
“When I play, I see the goal and then I can read the lane when it’s open, and when we have really good movement on the field that’s what allows me to roll off and see those gaps,” O’hagan said.
The senior attackers’ coach had high praise for her, stating that she is one of the best attacks out there right now. O’hagan has now scored 12 goals through the Homestead’s first three games.
Cedarburg scored late in the first half and did what they could in the second half by outscoring Homestead 3-1 in the final 25 minutes. Zoe Kunick, a junior midfielder for Cedarburg, scored the final goal of the game at the eight-minute mark to account for the final margin on the scoreboard.
Kunick scored two goals for the Bulldogs, and other goal scorers for Cedarburg included freshman Addison Novack and senior Megan Miller.
“At the end of the day, there’s a lot of things we wanted to work on as a team. In terms of draw controls, they won that game, in terms of out attacking, we lost but every player on the field touched the ball at least once, so I liked that,” Cedarburg head coach Shannen Larsen Van Alstine said.
“We got a couple of steps more into the goal in the second half, took our time and were able to finish some shots,” Larsen Van Alstine said.
Highlander goalie Emma Beaulieu made life very difficult for the Bulldogs, not allowing much to get by her in the contest.
“We had a lot of shots against their goalie. She’s amazing and she made a lot of great saves,” Larsen Van Alstine said.
“Emma had an excellent game, I think she’s doing the best in the conference and she’s only going to get better as the season goes on,” Coyne said.
Beaulieu gave all the credit for her excellent goalkeeping to her teammates.
“I just have such a great team that allows me to play to my fullest potential and I know that the girls have my back in the cage,” she said.
The win for Homestead gives them a 1-2 record in the early course of the season, as the loss leaves Cedarburg at 1-3.
Now that the first win is out of the way for Homestead, O’hagan, Brown and Beaulieu all had the same feeling. “Amazing.”