TOWN OF MERTON — Arrowhead’s defense dominated until the offense eventually found its stride.
Arrowhead kept visiting Homestead out of the end zone and the Warhawks gained control with a pair of second-half touchdowns en route to a 21-3 victory Friday in a nonconference football game.
“I thought the defense was absolutely spectacular tonight and the offense in the second half really did a great job,” Arrowhead head coach Matt Harris said.
After the Highlanders cut the deficit to 7-3 on a 49-yard field goal by Sean West with 10 seconds left in the first half, the Warhawks opened the third quarter with a methodical 80-play scoring drive to extend the lead to 14-3.
While the defense continued to bottle up Homestead’s attack, the Warhawks put together a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that chewed up 6 1/2 minutes for a 21-3 lead with 4:17 remaining.
The Warhawks offense opened the second half with a statement, getting plays of 15, 18, 12 and 18 yards on the 11-play march that culminated in a 2-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Vance Holtz.
“Let’s call it what it is,” Harris said. “We have a lot more players than them, and we’re a bigger school than them, and we need to impose our will when we play teams like this. That was my challenge at halftime, ‘We need to win these first six minutes,’ and that resonated with them and they did their job.”
Homestead responded with a drive to the Arrowhead 29, but it ended when the third-down snap sailed over the head of quarterback Tommy O’Hagan and Brendan Foley recovered for the Warhawks at their own 49.
Arrowhead failed to capitalize on the turnover, but on Homestead’s next possession, two penalties and an 11-yard sack forced the Highlanders to punt from their own 1-yard line.
The Warhawks took advantage of the short field for a 48-yard scoring drive, capped by Holtz’s 5-yard touchdown toss to tight end Kyler Farrow, who was wide open in the middle of the end zone.
“I thought we battled, we fought,” Homestead head coach Drake Zortman said. “We stood toe-to-toe for the better part of three quarters. For a whole bunch of young guys, brand-new starters, and I think from a height-weight standpoint, the rosters are what they are. I’m really, really proud of our guys for standing toe-to-toe for quite a while with a really good team.”
Holtz completed 16 of 25 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns, often finding receivers on slant routes. Nick Cinelli ran for 65 yards on 18 carries, and Holtz added 41 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
“We definitely had a few mistakes, but it was a lot better than last week,” Holtz said. “Offensively we focused on the little things, and little things led to big things.”
After punting on their first two possessions, followed by turning the ball over on downs on the third series, the Warhawks put together an 89-yard scoring drive midway through the second period, aided by two costly Homestead penalties.
A pass interference call on thirdand-12 gave the Warhawks a first down at their own 36. Arrowhead came up inches short on third-and-6, but the Highlanders were offside on fourth down. On the next play, Holtz tossed a short pass to the right to sophomore Harper Hughes, who slipped a tackle at the 30 and scored at the right pylon to put the Warhawks up 7-0 with 5:03 left in the half.
Homestead, which was unable to convert third-and-long situations on its first four possessions, responded to the Arrowhead score with a drive of its own. O’Hagan keyed the drive with an 18-yard completion to Dequon Malone, who made a sliding grab on the sideline at the Warhawks’ 35. The drive stalled, but West split the uprights with a booming 49-yard field goal from the right hash mark with 10 seconds left to make it 7-3 at the half.
Homestead, which fell to 1-1 on the season, begins North Shore Conference play Friday at 7 p.m. at Slinger (2-0). The Owls offense has been on a roll thus far, scoring 105 points in two nonconference victories.