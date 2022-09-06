MEQUON — The Slinger football team’s noisy border battles with Hartford are the stuff of legends and rightfully so.
But now it can be safely said the Owls are building up a heck of a rivalry with state power Homestead, and let’s just say the Highlanders have not enjoyed the recent results in their encounters with their neighbors to the west.
That was the case again Friday night in Mequon, as the Owls rode a little gambler’s luck and a stout defense to defeat the defending WIAA state Div. 2 runner-ups, 7-3, in a taut, physical, flag-filled North Shore Conference opener.
It marked the fourth win in a row for Slinger over Homestead.
“It was just go in and work our tails off,” said senior linebacker Thomas Stowers, who draped himself around Highlanders’ quarterback Sal Balistrieri all night, including forcing a decisive incompletion on fourthand- 21 from the Slinger 44 with just 19 seconds left. “We don’t like those guys very much so we were going all out all night.
“It was a tough challenge and that last sequence was amazing.”
For Homestead head coach Drake Zortman, whose team fell to 1-2 on the season having scored just 23 points in three games, it was another frustrating night offensively.
“We did some things offensively, but we just had too many mistakes,” he said, “and I take ` 100 percent of the blame for that. I need to do a better job of getting the offense in position to score points.”
But for Slinger head coach Bill Jacklin, whose team improved to 3-0 on the young season, it was a huge step in the right direction in what will be a contentious NSC campaign this fall.
“That was an unbelievable win,” Jacklin said, “and I know their defense is phenomenal. They are one of the premier programs in the state, but I have confidence in my kids.”
That confidence was expressed in no more emphatic fashion than late in the first half. Homestead marched 75 yards in eight plays on its first drive but stalled on the Slinger 4-yard line and had to settle for a 21-yard field goal by Sean West to take a 3-0 lead.
“We needed to come away with more than three points on that drive,” Zortman said.
And it stayed 3-0 until the mid-way point of the second quarter when Slinger moved itself 14-plays into position for strong-legged kicker Cam Groves to boom a game-tieing 47-yard field goal that had plenty of room to spare.
But Homestead was flagged for roughing the snapper on the kick and the 15-yard penalty gave the Owls a first down on the Homestead 15. That’s when Jacklin elected to take the three points off the board and roll the dice and try for the end zone again.
“It was a first down on the 15 (after the penalty), had it been a little further out I may not have done it, but we had to try,” he said.
And his confidence in his kids paid off. Two plays later, on the first play of the second quarter, senior quarterback Tanner Hora hit Groves in the front of the end zone with a 12-yard touchdown pass to give the Owls a 7-3 lead.
That score would stay in place the rest of the night.
The Slinger defense, which had surrendered a total of 45 points in recording nonconference wins over Menomonee Falls and Marshfield, turned very stout Friday.
Slinger whipped the Highlanders up front repeatedly all night, as linemen Landon Gehring, Jacky McClintock and Adam Loesche created open alleyways for fleet linebackers such as Stowers.
Homestead went three-and-out on its first three possessions of the second half, and then Slinger forced a fumble that it recovered at midfield on the fourth possession. On Homestead’s fifth and final try of the half, late in the fourth quarter, the Owls held their ground as the Highlanders drove 55 yards in 11 plays.
Homestead had to work hard just to get to the Slinger 43 on that drive, as it had to overcome two holding penalties and a missed wide open pass in the flat.
In the end, it proved to be too much, as Balistrieri, one of the few holdovers on offense from the state finalist team, could not evade the fierce Owls’ rush on that fourth-and-21 play.
“Our defense played an unbelievable game,” Jacklin said. “We never talk about winning or losing. We just work on controlling the things that we can and we did that tonight.
“We could have easily lost that game, but we didn’t.”
Stowers said losing was not an option.
“We just had to hold on on that last drive,” he said.
Homestead will be back in action Friday, visiting Nicolet for a league game scheduled for 7 p.m.