CEDARBURG — Earlier this season, Reagan Pahl became just the fifth player in program history to record 1,000 points as a member of the Cedarburg girls basketball varsity team, but when asked how she would define her game to someone who has not had an opportunity to see her play, scoring points was not on her list.
“I definitely like to be a point guard. I like to pass and I like to play defense,” she said, adding that, “I think that helps my offense flow."
“I think that a lot of times my defense leads to my offense.”
It would be hard to argue that point, as she has netted a lot of her now-1,283 points in transition, some of which have come off of her 236 career steals.
While her ability to add some scoring punch to the Bulldogs’ lineup did not lead the list of things Pahl believes she brings to the team, she is now third on the list of Cedarburg’s all-time leading scorers. She does not take that accomplishment for granted.
“It’s cool because the other people on that list obviously are great players and it feels like an honor to score that many points,” Pahl said. “Throughout the years I’ve had so many great teammates that have helped me get that. It’s just a testament to them. It was very fun to get 1,000 points.”
She added that being teammates with one of the players on the list — Clare Diener, the program’s all-time top scorer — makes the accomplishment even better.
“Clare is obviously an amazing player and also is now in college doing great,” Pahl said about the 2022 graduate now playing at Rockhurst University. “It’s cool to know that I got somewhat close to that and achieved that.”
Pahl’s journey to scoring more than 1,000 points as a prep player began at an early age.
“I think in like third grade, maybe even younger than that, first or second grade, my parents put me in camps,” she recalled. “My dad played basketball in high school and he’s always been a big supporter of everything I do.
“He’s always rebounding for me and helping me get better.”
Basketball was a relatively natural fit for Pahl.
“I think I always went for the ball as a little kid,” she said, which would explain her approach to defense and going after rebounds. “I always was very aggressive and liked the contact of basketball.”
That constant improvement will lead her to the University of Denver next year.
“That should be really fun. I love the coaches, love the team and I think it’s a very similar style to how we play here,” Pahl said. “Fast, a lot of guards, so I think I should fit in well.”
The process that led her to selecting the Pioneers went smoothly, which will allow her to achieve one of the attributes she was looking for in a college, even if the climate will still contain a lot of snow.
“They kind of reached out to me and I wanted to go far away from home,” she said, noting that she does, in fact, love Wisconsin. “I visited the campus and I just loved it. It was beautiful. I really liked the team, everyone, so I felt like I’d fit in.”
She has a fit right in with the Bulldogs, making the varsity roster as a freshman. As a result, she has evolved into a leader, partially because she knows what it is like to play at a high level at a younger age, which suits the current team well as a pair of sophomores round out the starting lineup. ”I’ve always kind of led by example, but I think now as a senior I definitely need my voice more,” Pahl said. “I like to encourage them because I know they’re doing their best at everything and giving it their all. It’s definitely fun to be a leader because they’re all great people.” Cedarburg head coach Dave Ross said those around Pahl have followed her lead.
“Because of Reagan’s work ethic, other players respect her and elevate their practice habits and game play,” the veteran coach explained. “She is well-liked by her coaches and teammates.
“Reagan also has respect for fellow players, regardless of their level of play and ability.”
Pahl has hopes of coming up with another huge performance in a big game Saturday, when Cedarburg takes on Green Bay Notre Dame in a WIAA Div. 2 sectional final set for 1 p.m. at Oshkosh West.
She helped the Bulldogs past Grafton on Thursday, scoring 10 points and grabbing seven rebounds in a 53-30 sectional semifinal win.
It is not the first time she has enjoyed a big win against the Black Hawks. Earlier this season, she poured in 22 points over the final nine minutes of a 62-61 win at Grafton.
“That was really fun,” Pahl recalled. “We definitely have a little rivalry with Grafton and I wanted it really bad at the end. I was like, ‘We are not losing this game.’ It was fun to kind of take control.”
Pahl has had a few of those moments through the years, when the basket seems to grow and every shot she puts up splashes through the net. Last Friday, she netted 23 points in the first half of a regional semifinal win against West Bend East.
“It’s super fun. It’s just good to be in the flow. It’s good feeling that way,” she said. “I don’t really think about it when I’m playing, it’s just like get in the zone.” With a win Saturday, Cedarburg would advance to state for the third time in program history. It would be a fitting final act for Pahl as part of a Bulldog.
“Reagan is self critical, and this drives her to outwork others to become the dominant player that she is,” Ross concluded.