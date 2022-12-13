GRAFTON — Reagan Pahl was not going to let Cedarburg lose to a rival Friday during a North Shore Conference girls basketball game at Grafton.
The senior netted 22 points over the final nine minutes of the game, helping the Bulldogs come back from a 47-31 deficit to earn a 62-61 victory.
“The thing that worried me was that she wasn’t shooting after she missed some threes early on,” Cedarburg head coach Dave Ross said, noting that the guard missed her first five attempts from long distance before connecting on three in a row to start her scoring spree. “I’ve discussed with her that she knows she’s got to take control of this team sometimes. They lost her a couple times, where Reagan didn’t have to make a big play, and it was out of transition.
“A lot of times in the past two years it’s been out of transition, our defense creates the offense, so when we were trapping all over the place, all of a sudden we were getting easier looks than in the half court,” the veteran coach added. “Once we’ve got people running, the gaps are open.”
The home team turned the ball over 13 times in the second half, including eight in the final nine minutes. Grafton head coach Matt D’Amato said that was a problem, especially when Josie Gehrke and Grace Viesselmann were forced to leave the game for several minutes during that stretch.
“Overall, we didn’t take care of the ball the way we would like,” he admitted. “With a couple of our top defensive players having to leave the court due to minor injuries, and momentum swinging into Cedarburg’s favor and Pahl catching fire, it was a perfect storm that we weren’t able to get in front of until it was too late.”
After Pahl caught fire from the perimeter, she looked to score closer to the basket. She netted a couple hoops in the paint and drove aggressively to the cup, drawing several fouls. She then sank nine of 10 tries from the charity stripe down the stretch.
“The girls did just a great job of finding Reagan in multiple places. Instead of hurrying up on shots, we were able to have her reload. We got her in the post. We knew they were in foul trouble, so they were in kind of a bad spot because Reagan can shoot the three, obviously, as well as go inside,” Ross said. “That’s where Reagan has expanded her game. We worked on that and I'm so excited to see that.”
Cedarburg scored the first points of the game on a field goal by Sarah Helm and did not regain the lead until less than three minutes remained in the contest when Pahl scored to give the visitors a 58-57 advantage. The teams traded points until the final 30.5 seconds, when Pahl split a pair of free throws to give the Bulldogs the final margin of victory.
However, Grafton had one last chance. D’Amato called a timeout with 8.3 seconds left on the clock and dialed up a play that saw the home team swing the ball to Gracie McNabb. She drove to the basket, where Abby Schmit blocked a shot. Marissa Morgan got the rebound and tried a desperation shot just before the buzzer that was blocked by Ella Rolison to preserve the win.
“In the end, we had the ball with a chance to win, and we got a look at the basket that could have gone either way,” D’Amato said. “A lot had to go against us in that game, and unfortunately it did, but all our mistakes were fixable, and going forward we can better prepare for situations like Friday.”
Ross was pleased that his club was able to make the stop in the closing seconds.
“When we were scouting (we saw) they have a lot of really good out of bounds plays where they have three or four options,” he said. “At that point, you just hope they miss. The ball was bouncing around and there was a lot of stuff going on under that basket.”
While the second half did not go Grafton’s way, D’Amato was pleased with the way his club played in the opening 18 minutes as it built a 36-23 lead that extended to a 17-point margin with nine minutes remaining.
“Believe it or not, I do feel optimistic looking back on that game,” D’Amato said. “We played an excellent first half. We executed our game plan defensively to a T, holding a talented squad to just 23 points.”
Sarah Aleknavicius led Grafton with 18 points and added seven rebounds and three assists. Viesselmann netted 14 points and Morgan chipped in 11 points with seven rebounds. Grafton, now 3-2 overall and 2-1 in league games, is at Whitefish Bay today at 7 p.m.
Cedarburg improved to 3-0 in the conference, sharing first place with Homestead and Slinger. Ross expects more games like the one against the Black Hawks as NSC play continues.
“This is a significant win for us because you’re not one game back, trying to beat another top team,” he said. “The whole conference is going to be like this. It’s going to be wild this year.”
Cedarburg, now 3-2 overall, hosts Port Washington today at 5:30 p.m.