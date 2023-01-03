MEQUON — Sean Crider said he knew that when Trevor Polite released a shot with 1.8 seconds left in the game Thursday that the ball was going in.
The sophomore made the shot, with the ball going through the net as the buzzer sounded, giving the Homestead boys basketball team a thrilling 68-67 comeback victory over Milwaukee Academy of Science that led to an energetic crowd storming the court.
“It was crazy,” Crider summarized the scene as the Highlanders called game in the main event of the annual Chekouras Classic.
The visiting Novas, who reached the Div. 4 state championship game last season, stepped to the free throw line with 6.3 seconds remaining with a chance to effectively seal the victory. Jamarion Batemon missed the front end of the bonus, the Highlanders grabbed the rebound, raced down the court and Polite knocked down the winning trifecta.
“He missed a free throw, Tim (Franks) got the rebound, gave it to Solomon (Garrison), which is a good thing to give it to your point guard,” Crider recalled. “Solomon got doubled, kicked it to Trevor.
“I knew it was good when it left his hand,” the veteran coach added. “I know that sounds cliché, but you know what’s crazy? A lot of people I sent the video to or who saw it on Twitter said the same thing. They said you could see it was good when it left his hand.”
When asked to elaborate on what he saw that led him to believe that Polite would make the shot, Crider explained that the sophomore was ready to shoot when he caught the pass.
“His feet were set. He was shot ready. He was in rhythm and the trajectory of the ball, it looked like it had a great chance,” the coach said. “It just dropped right in.”
Just before that, the coach made a critical decision that allowed the Highlanders to score a transition basket for the win.
“At the end of the game, (Andrew) Hinterstocker came over and said, ‘If they miss it, do you want to call a timeout?’ and I said no, let’s just go,” Crider recalled.
“I really don’t have a philosophical thing about that, it was more of a situational thing against that particular team. They’re long, athletic and I think if (we) allow them to set up their defense,” he added, “I think we could have gotten a shot, but I think we’d get a better shot in transition off a rebound.”
That finish capped off a comeback in which the Highlanders overcame a 19-point deficit in the final nine minutes of the game.
“Defensively we were much better in the second half,” Crider said. “They’re long and athletic and it’s hard to finish at the rim when the defense is set. I thought in the second half we did a better job of getting to the paint and kicking it to shooters.
“Eventually those shots started falling.”
It began when Garrison knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. The senior guard ran off the first six points of what became an 18-4 run over a four minute stretch that allowed the Highlanders to get within 61-56 with five minutes to play.
“When he got going in the second half, that kind of got everybody going,” Crider said.
Homestead flashed the ability to put together quick scoring runs last season on the way to winning the North Shore Conference championship and showed that capacity again to get back into the game against the Novas.
“The team this year is a little bit different with (Adam) Riese gone, but it’s probably more explosive to a certain extent because there’s more guys who can have a night. With Trevor, he is different last year as a freshman. He exploded early in the season for 29 on the road at Whitefish Bay,” Crider said, citing Chris Djurasovic, Tim Franks and Garrison as others capable of taking over a game. “He can have a night, obviously Solomon can have a night. His shot has improved so much from last year.”
Djurasovic kept Homestead in the game most of the way. The 6-foot-7 forward netted a team-high 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds, made four steals, blocked three shots and had an assist.
“That might have been the best game he’s had wearing a Homestead uniform,” Crider said. “He kept us in striking distance for most of the game, especially the first half.”
Garrison got red hot down the stretch, scoring 13 points in the final nine minutes of the game to finish the night with 17 points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds. Polite added 12 points and six rebounds to go along with his game winner.
With the victory, Homestead improved to 8-1 on the season. The Highlanders are also 6-0 in the North Shore Conference, holding a one-game lead over Nicolet for first place in the league standings. The team resumes conference play Friday, hosting West Bend West at 7 p.m.
“We can’t take anything for granted. As returning conference champions from last year, with a lot of our team coming back, on paper, we’re probably expected to be at the top again, or near the top, but my philosophy is you can get knocked out any given night,” Crider said. “There’s a lot of good games in front of us and we’re excited for the opportunity.”