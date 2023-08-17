RIVER HILLS — For the past several seasons, whenever the University School of Milwaukee football team needed a big play, it seemed like Vidal Colon was there to produce.
The multi-sport standout, who accepted an offer to play baseball at University of Illinois-Chicago, ran the ball, caught the ball and sometimes even threw a pass on offense, then shed a blocker, stepped into the hole and tackled a running back or intercepted a pass when dropping back into coverage on defense.
Wildcats head coach Brian Sommers does not expect one person to step forward this season to do all of that, but the goal is to figure out a way to replace the total package of things Colon brought to the table.
“That’s kind of the way that we’re approaching the season,” the veteran coach said. “Vidal, all-state two ways, Division 1 athlete, and just a great person.
“I don’t want to say it’s running back by committee, but we’ve got some pretty good perimeter kids and we’re just trying to figure out in a pretty vanilla scrimmage what we do well, what we want to work on, what we want to toss out,” Sommers added following a multiteam scrimmage USM hosted last week. “I think I saw the Georgia coach talk about it, we’ve got a pantry full of stuff. We’ll figure out what works best for these guys and try to do what we can to replace the Vidal’s of the world.”
Colon is not the only player USM is charged with replacing this season. Other key losses to graduation include quarterback Cal Luedtke, linemen Dain Metzger and Ian Parker and versatile contributors such as Augie Braeger.
“We had a really good graduating class and we’re filling in some spots and getting reps. We continue to chase our best every day,” Sommers said. “Great glimpses out there and then things that we’ve got to work on. Probably every coach in Wisconsin is probably saying the same thing.”
One area where USM has an active competition for playing time is the quarterback position. Luedtke was a threat to run or throw while filling the critical spot on the field a year ago. This time around, Sommers said either Charlie Darrow or Brock Miller will be the signal-caller, or possibly both.
“It’s really come down to Charlie Darrow and Brock Miller. I think Brock’s a year younger, so the senior is getting the reps now and Brock, we’re using him so much on defense. They’re really neckand- neck,” the coach explained. “It’s been a fun competition and whoever shows up is going to show up. Charlie’s come a long way, Brock’s come a long way and I’m excited to see what they're going to do next week against BA (Brookfield Academy).”
Whether running or throwing, the play up front will be critical to the success the Wildcats find when the team has the ball. Sommers said USM features a pair of key building blocks along the offensive line and will try to build around those stalwarts.
“The big two, Monty Shadd and Jake Sommers, are both solid, strong, kind of low to the ground tough kids. Those guys are going to set the edges and lay with aggression,” the coach noted. “Then we're going to fill in. We've got an undersized defensive and offensive line, but they're all kind of built like they're going to have good leverage, they're going to work their tails off and they understand what they need to do. We’ll just keep repping them through and it’s going to be fun.”
Building cohesion along the offensive line will be vital. There were a few rough patches during the scrimmage, but Sommers said that is to be expected after having only a few weeks of practice before taking the field and having to figure things out at full speed.
“I think probably the biggest thing is consistency with understanding what we’re trying to get done. Whether it’s on the defensive front or the (offensive) line — O line is always the last to come around — missed assignments are all over the place and we want to make sure we clean those up. We’ve got a lot of new guys up there,” he explained. “They’ll jell, it’s just never going to happen on the first scrimmage, that’s for sure.”
The team features some exciting playmakers on the outside. Sommers pointed to returning starter Griffin Grebe as an example of the athletes he is hoping to find a way to get the ball to with room to make plays.
“We put a lot of time in this offseason trying to get faster. The times that we saw earlier last week were really pretty impressive,” the coach said. “It’s good to get these guys into space and see what they can do with the ball when they have it in their hands.”
USM will also attempt to capitalize on its speed on the other side of the ball.
One thing Sommers is hoping to do this year is build up some depth so that the Wildcats do not have a large batch of players on the field for just about every snap. The coaching staff will definitely call upon some players — such as Grebe, Miller and Jake Sommers — to play plenty on both sides of the ball, but they have been preparing for that just in case.
We’re trying to get guys to play one way as much as we possibly can, which is hard in D-5 football,” coach Sommers said. “Conditioning, strength training, doing all those little things so that we can take care of our conference.”
Other players will be sprinkled in when they are ready. The jump to the varsity level can be daunting, and while there is no substitute for experience, Sommers believes the scrimmage can be a good starting point for those who have not spent much time under the Friday night lights yet.
“Going against each other in practice is great, but you’ve got to go against other guys, you’ve got to go against other teams, other schemes, other athletes, and that was a great opportunity for us,” he said, “to see what it felt like so we can learn from it and keep growing.”
USM will open the season Friday with a nonconference game against Brookfield Academy at Don Forti Field. The teams split a pair of contests last year, with each side winning on the road. The Wildcats opened the season with a 35-25 triumph, with the Blue Knights earning a 14-13 win in the opening round of the postseason.
“They’ve got a couple guys back that are really talented, just like we do,” Sommers said. “It will be fun to be out here.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.