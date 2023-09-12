Nicolet 91, Cedarburg 89
Anica Tipkemper-Wolfe swims the breaststroke Thursday as part of her first-place effort in the 200-yard individual medley for the Cedarburg girls swim team during a North Shore Conference dual meet against Nicolet. She finished with a time of 2 minutes, 25.63 seconds. Rachael Winker won the 100 freestyle in 1:01.33 and Ava Komberec claimed first place in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.29 for the Bulldogs. The home team also won the 200 medley relay, as Komberec, Tipkemper-Wolfe, Winker and Kayleigh Goetter combined to finish the event in 2:06.86. However, the Knights claimed a 91-89 victory in the meet.
Cedarburg wins NSC golf mini-meet at West Bend Lakes
WEST BEND — Lindsey Kroening carded a 39 to share medalist honors with Hartford’s Rita Kuepper and Madison Engebose added a 40 Thursday to help Cedarburg win a North Shore Conference girls golf minimeet at West Bend Lakes.
The Bulldogs shot a team score of 177, with Addison King notching a 46 to help the cause.
Hartford took second with a 186, while Homestead and Slinger tied for third place with matching scores of 187. Mia Tsuchihashi and Isabelle Doughty led the Highlanders with nine-hole totals of 46.
Homestead edges Nicolet on the gridiron
MEQUON — Sean West booted field goals of 37, 29 and 30 yards in the second half Friday to lift the Homestead football team to a 16-13 victory over Nicolet.
Tommy O’Hagan completed eight of 12 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown as the Highlanders improved to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in the North Shore Conference.
Grafton beats Whitnall in Woodland action
GRAFTON — It was all Grafton Friday as the Black Hawks pounded Whitnall, 54-15, in Woodland Conference football action.
Brady Hilgart passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns and Tommy Lutz ran for 146 yards and two scores. Grafton is now 3-1.