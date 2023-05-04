Homestead baseball team plays home run derby at Port Washington
MEQUON — Four Homestead hitters clubbed home runs Tuesday to power the Highlanders past Port Washington, 14-3, in a North Shore Conference baseball game.
Griffin Bowers, Drew Gernert, Nick King and Paul Nuetzel each hit a round-tripper in the victory. Deed Capper struck out 10 Pirates to earn the win on the mound.
The win was the Highlanders fifth in a row. Homestead improved to 8-4 overall and 7-3 in league play. The team hosts Whitefish Bay today at 5 p.m.
Grafton makes the most of its hits at Hartford
HARTFORD — The Grafton baseball team completed a season sweep of Hartford with a 3-1 victory Tuesday.
The visiting Black Hawks had just two hits, but both left the yard, as Ryan Quello and Jaeden Tiegs hit solo home runs in the triumph.
Nick Colker notched the win by allowing just one run in 5 1/3 innings and Jack Sommers came on to record the save.
Grafton improved to 8-5 with the win and 6-3 in league games.
Fifth-inning rally lifts Homestead past Nicolet
MEQUON — The Homestead fastpitch softball team erupted for eight runs in the fifth inning Tuesday, which pushed the Highlanders past Nicolet for a 12-3 victory in North Shore Conference play.
Cedarburg kickers fall at Whitefish Bay
WHITEFISH BAY — Host Whitefish Bay netted two goals in the opening half and added one after the break to earn a 3-0 victory Tuesday over Cedarburg.
West Bend gets past Grafton soccer team
WEST BEND — Grafton went on the road Tuesday and took a 3-0 loss to West Bend in a North Shore Conference girls soccer game.