RIVER HILLS — Talia Ciralsky netted two goals Monday and Capri Oliviero tallied once to help the University School of Milwaukee girls soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Martin Luther.
The Wildcats improved to 5-2-1 overall and are 1-1 in Midwest Classic Conference play. Up next, USM hosts Catholic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Cedarburg downs Grafton in boys tennis dual meet
GRAFTON — Visiting Cedarburg blanked Grafton, 7-0, Tuesday in a North Shore Conference boys tennis meet.
Dawson Froemming, Nick Claditis, Eli Netz and Owen Weeden each claimed straight set wins in singles play, while the Bulldogs’ doubles teams of Chatton and Keenan Haws, Carter Fast and Grant Shipley and Flynn Evans and Simon Somorin each added 6-0, 6-0 victories.
Thibert leads Homestead to NSC golf victory
GRAFTON — Homestead senior Hunter Thibert earned medalist honors Tuesday at Fire Ridge to lead the Highlanders to a team victory at a nine-hole North Shore Conference mini meet.
The Highlanders shot a 155, five shots better than Hartford. Cedarburg (163) took third and Grafton (174) tied for seventh, with Max Bailke carding a 37. Owen Szpiszar led the Bulldogs with a 40.