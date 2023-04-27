Cedarburg 12, Homestead 0
Two days, two games, two walkoff wins for Homestead baseball
MEQUON — The Homestead baseball team earned walkoff wins in back to back games Monday and Tuesday to defeat Hartford and Slinger at Rennicke Field.
On Monday, Jackson Brewers hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Highlanders a 5-4 victory over the Orioles.
The next day, Homestead earned a 12-11 win over Slinger in a wild affair.
The Highlanders trailed 10-1 after four innings against the Owls and entered the seventh down 10-4, but came back to force extra innings. After Slinger plated a run in the top of the seventh, the home team scored seven times to extend the contest.
Will Van Laanen eventually produced the winning hit with a bases loaded single to right in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Highlanders a victory in a game that lasted more than three hours.
Will Konz pitched two scoreless frames in relief to earn the win for the home team.
Homestead improved to 5-3 overall with the marathon win, including a mark of 4-3 in the North Shore Conference. On Friday, the club hosts Cedarburg at 4:45 p.m.
Grafton scores two touchdowns in big rally against Slinger
SLINGER — The Grafton bats came alive in a big way Monday, erupting for 14 runs in the fourth inning on the way to claiming a 19-5 victory over Slinger in a North Shore Conference baseball game.
The visiting Black Hawks batted around twice in the inning, producing 11 hits on the way to putting two touchdowns and extra points on the scoreboard.
Carson Faust hit a grand slam during the rally and Colin Haldeman added a threerun home run to help the Black Hawks break open what had been a 2-1 lead after three innings.
Faust led the attack in the game with four hits that plated six runs. The senior also scored three times. Haldeman and Mason Lempke each contributed three hits and drove in four runs in the offensive outburst.
Jack Sommers notched the win, pitching a complete game while allowing three runs over five innings in a game truncated due to the 10-run rule.
The Black Hawks improved to 6-4 on the season overall, including a 4-2 mark in NSC play. Grafton is back in action today, hosting Whitefish Bay at 4:45 p.m. at 9th Ave. Field.
Cedarburg falls to Nicolet
GLENDALE — The Cedarburg baseball team dropped a 5-4 decision Monday to Nicolet in a North Shore Conference game at Maslowski Park.
With the defeat, Cedarburg dropped to 4-4 overall and 3-4 in conference play.
Up next, the Bulldogs travel to Rennicke Field to take on Homestead in a league game set for 4:45 p.m.
Szpiszar shares medalist honors at NSC meet in West Bend
WEST BEND — Cedarburg junior Owen Szpiszar was one of four golfers to card a 40 Monday at West Bend Country Club to share medalist honors at a North Shore Conference boys golf mini meet.
Will Haney added a 41 for the Bulldogs, helping Cedarburg take second place at the second league meet of the spring. Hartford won the meet with a team score of 164, followed by the Bulldogs. Homestead finished tied for fourth with a total of 175, while Grafton shared sixth place with a 185.
Brady Morgan led the charge for the Highlanders, posting a score of 42. Matthew Handal and Nico Clement each shot a 43 for the team.
Grafton’s efforts were led by Max Bailke. The senior carded a 44. Kendyl Conrad, a freshman, and Miles Jaeger each shot a 46 for the Black Hawks