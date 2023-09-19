Homestead downs Hartford in NSC football clash
HARTFORD — This time, Sean West put Hartford away at the end of the first half.
West hit a 25-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining to give Homestead a 10-7 victory over the Orioles in a Div. 2 Level 2 game last fall. On Thursday, West hauled in a 71-yard scoring strike from Tommy O’Hagan with 1:52 before the intermission.
He tacked on a 40-yard field goal before the first half expired as the Highlanders ran away with a 37-7 North Shore Conference football win to take sole possession of first place in the league. Bentley Hickman took it from there, with scoring runs of 65 and 14 yards to cap an evening in which he finished with 20 carries for 223 yards.
Hartford (3-2, 2-1 North Shore) turned it over four plays in and the visitors led the entire way. Samuel Nemke picked off Bennett Klages to set the Highlanders (4-1, 3-0) up at the Orioles’ 46.
After a Hartford offsides penalty, Homestead needed only four plays to convert. The last three were covered on the ground by Hickman, who strolled around left end from seven yards away.
Hartford recovered its own fumble that helped kill the ensuing possession. A flag on the Highlanders wiped out a potential Hickman TD run and instead the 13-play march ended with a 34-yard field goal from West.
The Orioles got to the Homestead 27 on the next possession but turned it over on downs. West tried to convert again from 42 yards away, but it appeared that Hartford got a piece of the attempt as it fell short.
West was far from finished. He got behind the Oriole secondary and caught the O’Hagan deep ball in stride to push the advantage to 17-0.
The hosts went three-and-out before O’Hagan hit Jonah Wenzler for 17 yards to help set up a 40-yard West field goal as the first half elapsed.
Later on, Hickman bolted in from 65 yards away for the Highlanders to put the game out of reach.
Hickman added his third TD with 11:14 to play and West converted from 40 yards out to activate the running clock with 6:37 remaining. J.P. Leatherbury scored late for the Orioles, who will try to bounce back next week at Cedarburg.
Homestead will entertain West Bend East next week. Kickoff for Friday’s homecoming game is slated for 7 p.m.
USM shut out in loss to Lake Country Lutheran
RIVER HILLS — Charlie Darrow completed 26 passes in 36 attempts for 288 yards, but that was not enough to get the University School of Milwaukee football team on the scoreboard Thursday in a 28-0 loss to Lake Country Lutheran in a Metro Classic Conference game.
The senior passed for 288 yards, and Ethan Feldner (17 catches for 187 yards) and Brock Miller (nine receptions for 101 yards) each eclipsed the 100-yard mark, but the Wildcats came up empty to fall to 1-4 on the season overall and 0-3 in league play.
USM returns to the field Friday, traveling to Shoreland Lutheran for a conference contest set for 7 p.m.
Grafton wins four of five matches at girls volleyball invite
GRAFTON — It was a successful day for the home team Saturday at the Grafton Invite.
The Black Hawks girls volleyball team defeated Beaver Dam, New Berlin Eisenhower, Saint Francis and Sheboygan South, all by 2-0 scores, before falling to Sheboygan Falls.
The Black Hawks improved to 14-7 on the season overall and will be back in action today, hosting Nicolet at 7 p.m. in a North Shore Conference match.
USM sweeps match at Saint Francis
SAINT FRANCIS — It was a clean sweep for the University School of Milwaukee girls volleyball team Thursday at Saint Francis.
With the 3-0 victory, the Wildcats improved to 6-5 on the season overall and 1-1 in Midwest Classic Conference competition. Up next, USM travels to Living Word Lutheran for a league match at 6:45 p.m.
Homestead soccer wins on the road
WAUWATOSA — Homestead junior Jacob Armstrong netted the only goal of the game Thursday to make the difference in a 1-0 victory over Wauwatosa East in a game played at Whitman Middle School.
Homestead goalkeeper Luke Lockman posted a clean sheet as the Highlanders improved to 7-0-1 on the season overall. The team is back in action today at 7 p.m., visiting Hartford for a North Shore Conference match.
Grafton soccer team pushes Oostburg to the limit
GRAFTON — Grafton boys soccer head coach Jason Rogers is not in the market for moral victories, but he and the Black Hawks had to settle for one Thursday after throwing everything but the kitchen sink at Oostburg, the topranked team in the latest Div. 4 state poll, in a 2-1 nonconference loss.
“It’s never fun to take moral victories,” he said. “I feel like we’ve been taking quite a few of those, especially this week. I just try to keep it in mind that we’ve got a long season and we’re building for the end of the season.
“This isn’t the end of it here and we’ve just got to keep our head up and fix the things that we didn’t do well and just keep building on the things we did do well.”
Grafton had scoring opportunities throughout the match, but it was the visitors that came up with the first goal of the match midway through the opening half.
The Black Hawks responded immediately, with Charlie Lawrence finding the net after Cayden Sumner set the table.
“That’s how you want to respond after a goal. If I could get that type of response after every time we concede one, I don’t think we’d lose too many games,” Rogers said. “It was a great individual run by Sumner, and full credit to him, he slotted Charlie on a perfect run, perfect slotted ball.
“We’ve been working on just passing balls into the corner. You don’t have to take the keeper’s head off, you don’t have to take the net off, and all credit to Charlie, he did exactly that. He just put it in.”
Oostburg reclaimed the lead in the second half, and while the Black Hawks put a lot of pressure on the Dutchmen down the stretch, the home team was unable to net the equalizer.
“We’ve talked about it this year about just not panicking. Trust what we’re doing, trust that we can pass the ball around and we can score goals,” Rogers said about an approach that allowed Grafton to continue to apply pressure in the closing minutes. “It wasn’t panic, just kick the ball long every time, they were trying to find passes, they were still trying to find the right play. It’s just unlucky. We had opportunities.”
The Black Hawks were back in action Saturday, playing Pius to a 4-4 draw. Sumner scored twice and Luke Jackson and Jakob Olson tallied in the match. Grafton hosts Nicolet today at 7 p.m.