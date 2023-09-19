Greenfield 29, Grafton 28

Tommy Lutz, shown on the run in recent action, rushed 21 times Friday for 189 yards and three touchdowns, but host Greenfield scored a touchdown with less than three minutes remaining in the game and David Fischer tacked on a two-point conversion to lift the Hustlin’ Hawks to a 29-28 victory in a Woodland Conference football game. The Black Hawks, now 3-2 overall and 2-1 in league play, return to the home turf Friday, hosting the Messwood co-op at 7 p.m. in the annual homecoming game.