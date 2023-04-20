Cedarburg extends winning streak to four games with victory over Hartford
CEDARBURG — Peyton Wetzel put on an offensive clinic Tuesday, netting four goals in an 11 minute span in the first half to help the Cedarburg girls soccer team notch a 7-1 victory over Hartford.
The Orioles took an early lead in the North Shore Conference match, recording a goal in the fifth minute, but Wetzel evened the score 10 minutes later and she was just getting started.
Abby Schmit wrapped up the scoring in the opening half with a goal that made it 5-1. She added a pair of assists in the win.
Lacy Johnson and Nadia Epshteyn also recorded goals for Cedarburg in the second half as the team improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in league play.
Grafton falls in league game at Port Washington
PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington proved not to be very hospitable Tuesday, scoring a 9-1 victory over Grafton in a North Shore Conference girls soccer game.
The Pirates built a 7-0 lead in the opening half and outscored the Black Hawks by a 2-1 margin after the break.
Grafton dropped to 1-2-1 overall and 0-1-1 in NSC play.
Gall pitches shutout as Cedarburg blanks West Bend East
CEDARBURG — Cedarburg junior Cassidy Gall tossed a fivehit shutout Tuesday to lead the Bulldogs to a 2-0 victory over West Bend East in fastpitch softball.
Megan Lacke drove in both runs for the Bulldogs.
Cedarburg edges Germantown in boys tennis
CEDARBURG — Cedarburg won in straight sets in four flights Tuesday to earn a 4-3 win over Germantown in a nonconference boys tennis match. Dawson Froemming (No. 1) and Eli Netz (No. 3) posted matching 6-4, 6-1 wins in singles play. Chatton and Keenan Haws (No. 1) and Grant Shipley and Carter Fast (No. 2) added wins in doubles.