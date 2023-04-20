Cedarburg extends winning streak to four games with victory over Hartford

CEDARBURG — Peyton Wetzel put on an offensive clinic Tuesday, netting four goals in an 11 minute span in the first half to help the Cedarburg girls soccer team notch a 7-1 victory over Hartford.

The Orioles took an early lead in the North Shore Conference match, recording a goal in the fifth minute, but Wetzel evened the score 10 minutes later and she was just getting started.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County sports news with a subscription: Click here

Abby Schmit wrapped up the scoring in the opening half with a goal that made it 5-1. She added a pair of assists in the win.

Lacy Johnson and Nadia Epshteyn also recorded goals for Cedarburg in the second half as the team improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in league play.

Grafton falls in league game at Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington proved not to be very hospitable Tuesday, scoring a 9-1 victory over Grafton in a North Shore Conference girls soccer game.

The Pirates built a 7-0 lead in the opening half and outscored the Black Hawks by a 2-1 margin after the break.

Grafton dropped to 1-2-1 overall and 0-1-1 in NSC play.

Gall pitches shutout as Cedarburg blanks West Bend East

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg junior Cassidy Gall tossed a fivehit shutout Tuesday to lead the Bulldogs to a 2-0 victory over West Bend East in fastpitch softball.

Megan Lacke drove in both runs for the Bulldogs.

Cedarburg edges Germantown in boys tennis

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg won in straight sets in four flights Tuesday to earn a 4-3 win over Germantown in a nonconference boys tennis match. Dawson Froemming (No. 1) and Eli Netz (No. 3) posted matching 6-4, 6-1 wins in singles play. Chatton and Keenan Haws (No. 1) and Grant Shipley and Carter Fast (No. 2) added wins in doubles.

Get daily updates from the News Graphic sent directly to your email inbox.: Click here to subscribe

Recommended for you