Homestead baseball team wins playoff opener
MEQUON — The Homestead baseball team got the postseason off to a winning start Tuesday, notching a 7-4 victory over Wauwatosa West in a WIAA Div. 1 regional semifinal contest at Rennicke Field.
Paul Nuetzel picked up the win on the mound for the Highlanders, while Zach Bartol came on in relief to record the save.
Cedarburg falls to Waukesha North in a baseball regional game
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg baseball team came up a run short Tuesday in a WIAA Div. 1 regional semifinal game.
Visiting Waukesha North emerged with a 2-1 victory to continue in the tournament. The Bulldogs’ season ended with a record of 14-12.
Homestead finishes in top half of boys golf sectional
ELKHART LAKE — The Homestead boys golf team took fourth place Wednesday at a WIAA Div. 1 boys golf sectional meet at Quit Qui Oc, but the Highlanders needed to take one of the top two spots to advance to state in the eight-team field.
Homestead shot a team score of 331, finishing behind Sheboygan North’s winning score of 301, Fond du La (318) and Hartford (323).
Hunter Thibert carded an 80 to lead Homestead, while sophomore Joseph Thibert added an 81. Matthew Handel and Brady Morgan each shot an 85 to wrap up the counting scores for the Highlanders.
Grafton, USM golfers compete at Fire Ridge
GRAFTON — The Grafton boys golf team posted its second-best score of the season Tuesday in sectional play at Fire Ridge, carding a competitive total of 334 at a 12-team meet.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran took the top spot with a score of 319 and Appleton Xavier also advanced to state with a 325. Catholic Memorial (332), Sheboygan Falls (333) and the Black Hawks (334) were all in the mix and University School of Milwaukee claimed sixth place with a score of 338.
USM senior Emery Endres and junior Charlie Darrow will advance to the state meet as individual qualifiers. Endres was the medalist with a 75 on the par-72 course. Darrow shot a 77 to take fourth.
Max Bailke led Grafton with an 80 and Billy Reiss added an 83.
The Div. 2 state meet takes place Monday and Tuesday at Blackwolf Run.
Murphy and Smith break 80 at sectional golf meet
GERMANTOWN — Philip Murphy shot a 75 and Patrick Smith added a 79 Tuesday at a WIAA Div. 1 boys golf sectional meet at Blackstone Creek Golf Club.
However, those scores were not enough to help Cedarburg advance to state, as Arrowhead won the meet with a team score of 295 and Waukesha North shot a 298 to advance. The Bulldogs finished seventh with a total of 321.