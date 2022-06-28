CEDARBURG — There was no looking back once Gina Cilento, a professional tennis player of 27 years, tried pickleball for the first time.
“I don’t care if I ever touch a tennis racket,” she said.
Cedarburg resident Cilento is now an Association of Pickleball Players (APP) multi Pro Gold Medal winner and last year she was ranked 15th in the country for Senior Women Pros and ranked in the top 20 in the world for pickleball.
She and her partner Dave Weinbach won bronze out of 32 teams in the Mixed Senior Pro Doubles category at the Franklin NYC Open in Flushing Meadows, NY, which took place in late May.
“That’s where the U.S. Open Tennis is held, and growing up a tennis player and a tennis pro and going there myself to watch tennis, to be on those courts playing pickleball was the pinnacle of my career,” Cilento said.
Pickleball takes many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net, according to USA Pickleball.
“To me, it’s one of the best sports I’ve ever played,” Cilento said. “It brings so much joy to people and people are actually laughing at the end of a point … It’s a sport that anybody at any age can do.”
Cilento started her career in pickleball a few years ago after meeting Rick Schmaelzle, who she called an ambassador of pickleball to Wisconsin. She was mentored by Cedarburg resident Bob Loomis, who was integral in bringing pickleball courts to Cedarburg.
Cilento said it helped having the hand-eye coordination she learned from playing tennis. However, she was given the nickname “The Gorilla” because she would hit the ball too hard.
“The need to have control and soft hands in pickleball is extremely important and it was hard for me initially to be patient with this game and slow everything down and learn to wait to be aggressive,” she said.
Cilento partnered up with Dr. Jeffrey Sergent of Muscle and Movement Therapy to open an indoor pickleball court at W62N228 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, next to The Farmstead. Cilento teaches lessons at the facility and works with people from around the country. She also teaches part-time in Florida.
The Pickleball Lab will soon have a second indoor pickleball court and Cilento said they eventually want to put courts outside the facility as well.
“It feels great to bring that to this community and hopefully just keep expanding that on a smaller scale,” she said.
One thing Cilento tells newcomers to the sport is “It’s just pickleball.”
“Meaning whether you think you’re all that, you’re not all that, it’s still just pickleball and you should be, at any level, having fun,” she said.
For those interested in learning pickleball, call Cilento at 414-975-7673. Cilento can also be found on Instagram and Facebook at Gina Cilento Pickleball.