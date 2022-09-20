CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg girls tennis team viewed a North Shore Conference dual meet Tuesday against West Bend East as a perfect opportunity to take lessons from practice and put them into use in competition.
The Bulldogs were successful in that venture, securing a 7-0 victory over the Suns in which each match was won in straight sets. The team dropped just six total games along the way.
“They’ve got to use today as kind of more of a learning experience, trying to learn what shots we should be hitting and serves and every part of the game,” Cedarburg head coach Logan Symes said, noting the Bulldogs were coming off playing some powerful teams and the meet against the Suns served as a chance to refine some things. “It’s what they needed.”
Ava Andrea spent her match in the top singles flight working on a few things that helped her earn a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
“Definitely going up to the net more and working on my volleys and placing the ball more,” she explained. “I’ve got to use more in matches because that really benefits you.”
Andrae added that it is a bit of an adjustment because of the way singles players typically prefer to play.
“Singles players usually like staying at the baseline. That’s where they’re comfortable at, just hitting their ground strokes,” she explained. “But when you go up to the net, it really benefits you because you can just put away shots. First though, you’ve got to work the ball, work the point, and once you hit it in a deep corner, and they just pop it up, then that’s your time to hit a winner.”
Symes is pleased with the way Andrae has embraced that part of the game and incorporated it into a strength.
“I’ve been kind of leaning on her a little bit more trying to say get up to the net. Especially in girls high school tennis, you could sit there and hit ground strokes all day, but at the same time, you’ve got to be able to finish the point,” he said. “If you can finish the point at the net, it just makes your life that much easier.
“From the beginning of the season until now, it’s been much better. I’ve been kind of leaning on her a little bit more trying to say get up to the net.”
Cedarburg completed the sweep in singles play with Libby Plante (No. 2), Lauren O’Leary (No. 3) and Meri O’Leary (No. 4) each taking their matches by a 6-0, 6-0 score.
“All three of them are playing really good this season. All of them have a winning record. They all listen really well. They give a very good effort when they’re out there,” Symes said. “The biggest thing is moving our feet, have a lot energy and just stay more focused on not just the end result, but each point individually.”
He was also pleased with the way each player adjusted to the opposition.
“You’ve got to kind of change your game style a little bit when someone doesn’t hit the ball as hard as some of those top schools,” he said.
Doubles play was more of the same for Cedarburg. In the first flight, the duo of Zoe Larson and Carly O’Leary earned a 6-2, 6-0 win to keep a strong season going.
Like their teammates in singles play, they also had things to work on in their match.
“We’ve been working on our put-away volleys a lot more because we tend to just give it back to them,” Larson said. “Now we’re trying to put away and end the point as quick as we can.”
Symes is hoping the pair will use their strengths to end points earlier.
“This is a team that has a lot of power, so I try to tell them almost every time they play, you’ve just got to finish the point. Why would we want to hit another three, four, five balls in a row?” he explained. “We’re the team that can really hit the ground strokes, get the volleys and hit every single shot, we’ve just got to finish it.”
The pairing has been to state in the past and is enjoying what might be their best season yet. They are coming off a momentum-building win against Whitefish Bay’s top doubles team earlier in the week.
“We’ve had a lot tougher competition this year. We’ve played a lot tougher teams,” Larson said, noting their duo has lost just three matches this season. “I think overall we’ve had a really good season.”
Tess Kornetzke and Katina Zimmerschied also had a big performance recently.
“They just took first place in the Sweet 16,” Symes said about the prestigious event held the previous weekend. “It just shows you how good that they’re playing.
“I’m really overall happy with them.” Cedarburg is back in action today, visiting Grafton for a league match set to begin at 3:30 p.m.