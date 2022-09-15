Ready for another run

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg boys volleyball team is basically getting the band back together this fall. The Bulldogs bring back every starter from last season and the club is looking to repeat accomplishments the program has earned in the past in addition to setting a goal of advancing further than ever before in the postseason.
“The team this year is going to be a fun one. We have eight returning varsity seniors and they were all starters last year,” Cedarburg head coach Damien Evans said. “We’ve got two setters in Jimmy Fitzpatrick and Tyler Harrison, two outside hitters in Philip Murphy and Phinehas Wiley, two middle hitters with Brayden Gall and Grant Shipley, and then we’ve got our right side in John Betz and defensive specialist Zack Miller.
“Most of those guys actually played club together for the past three years as well, so there’s just a lot of chemistry with this team and no shortage of athleticism or height as well,” the veteran coach added. “Both of our outsides are 6-5 or taller, and then we’ve got Grant who is 6-4 and Brayden, who is 6-9, in the middle.”
Evans is especially excited about what Murphy brings to the table.
“We have probably one of the strongest leaders, I would say, in the North Shore Conference in Philip Murphy. He’s a returning team captain,” the coach said. “He’s the kind of guy that gets everybody going and is always upbeat, always encouraging everybody else and he’s the guy that you look to to get a big kill and a big dig at any point during a game. Having someone like that, from a leadership perspective, is fantastic.”
While Murphy will be one of the pillars for the Bulldogs this season, Evans noted that everyone has the ability to take over a match at any time. That is one of the reasons why Cedarburg has big plans for this season.
“We’ve had a lot of success with this group and the guys that they learned from in the past. For the past four years, we’ve won conference,” the coach said. “The past two or three years, we’ve been undefeated in the conference, so I think that’s the number one expectation coming in, is to take care of business within the North Shore Conference and try to win it again, for a fifth year in a row.”
Evans said that is where the goals begin. He is also hopeful that the Bulldogs can break through and accomplish something the program has been unable to in the past.
“The other big aspiration that we have as a team is to get past the second round of the state playoffs,” he explained. “We've never quite gotten over the hump of the sectional semifinals, so this year that's definitely something we have our sights set on, but it's not going to be easy because Arrowhead and Germantown are both ranked in the top five in the state right now.”
While Cedarburg is flush with experience, that task will not be easy. The team has lost to Arrowhead in each of the past three years in the sectional semifinal round and fell to Germantown the year before that. Both programs are in the sectional bracket again this year, along with Hamilton, which is a program ranked in the top 15 in the state.
“We have, I think, probably the toughest sectional in the state,” Evans said. “But, if there's a group we can do it with, this group might be that group.”
While Cedarburg brings back a lot of returning talent, Evans pointed to two areas that he is focused on as areas to watch.
The first is kind of out of the team’s control, but very important to reaching the lofty goals that have been established.
“The big challenge this year is going to be, I think, staying healthy,” Evans said. “You always want to try to stay healthy, so that’s going to be a big thing.”
The other thing is finding a way to balance playing for the present while also building for the future.
“The other thing is finding time for the juniors on the team,” Evans said. “You want to win, but you always want to think of the future and where are we going to be next year and two years from now. That’s one of the reasons why we’ve had sustained success, because we’ve really focused on that pipeline and bringing guys up and getting them up to speed and kind of maintaining this level.
“Even though I want to win and I want to play these seniors and I want to go out and really try and dominate every game, we do have to build for the future and get the other guys playing time and get those guys in so we can continue the tradition into next year.”
One other challenge the coach pointed to with a group that has been together for so long is that it can be easy to fall into a routine. Evans is aware of that, so he is planning to mix things up at practice to keep things fresh in an effort to bring new things to his players.
“They know what I expect out of them and they know my practices, so finding things to challenge them in practice and keep the practices fresh so that they don’t get bored or tune out, that’s something that I have to work on every day,” he said, noting that adding assistant coach Pat Koster to the mix will help with that because he can step in and run practice upon occasion to present something different.
While there is a lot of familiarity on the roster, the one thing Evans is confident about is that his players know how to balance having fun and being high school kids with knowing when it is time to get down to business.
“They’re a great group of kids,” he said. “They’re always having a good time on the court with each other, but they still know when to dial it in and go for the win.”
Cedarburg, 8-5 overall and 2-0 in the NSC after earning a 3-0 sweep Monday over Hartford, is ranked eighth in the most recent state poll. Up next, the team will play at Nicolet on Monday at 7 p.m.