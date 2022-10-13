CEDARBURG — There will be a little extra traffic on the road from Ozaukee County to Madison starting today, as Cedarburg, Homestead and University School of Milwaukee are sending 10 entries to the WIAA state girls individual tennis tournament, which runs through Saturday.
Cedarburg, fresh off clinching its first trip to the state team tournament in program history, will send a singles player and a pair of doubles teams to Nielsen Tennis Stadium, while Homestead will be represented by two singles standouts and a doubles team in the Div. 1 brackets. Meanwhile, USM, who also qualified for team state, had two singles players and two doubles pairings make the Div. 2 tournament field.
“It’s definitely an accomplishment to go there because all these teams come from everywhere in the state,” said Cedarburg senior Carly O’Leary, who will compete with doubles partner Zoe Larson in the Div. 1 tournament. “It’s just you and your partner … but having everyone cheer us on is really good.”
Larson and O’Leary are state meet veterans, as this trip will mark their third consecutive appearance in the final tournament of the season. O’Leary will be making her third trip to state, while Larson has qualified in four straight years, playing with Alex Andrae as a freshman and winning two matches that season.
The Bulldogs’ senior duo, who is 2-2 in past trips, hope to play into the weekend.
“The last two years we were top-16,” O’Leary said, “and this year we have the six seed, so we hope to advance further, maybe top five. To get on the podium would be really nice.”
They will open their tournament run Friday morning. After an opening round bye today, Larson and O’Leary will take a 26-4 record into a match against either Brooke Graf and Josie Sueflohn from Kettle Moraine (27-3) or the team of Simone Nowinski and Sophie Schnaubelt of Waunakee (23-8).
Much like their teammates, Tess Kornetzke and Katina Zimmerschied enter the state tournament after winning their flight last week in sectional competition. Cedarburg’s No. 2 doubles tandem take a 29-2 record to state and will face sophomore Ashley Wick and junior Christina Jones from West Bend West today at 2:30 p.m.
The Cedarburg duo said they have not faced the Spartans’ No. 1 doubles squad, but are familiar with the team.
“We do some drills with one of the girls and we know her outside (of tennis),” Zimmerschied revealed. “We’ve talked about it, and it’s kind of hard to distinguish that. I think it’s nice kind of knowing the person you’re going to be playing, and it’s cool we get to experience that together because I don’t think either of them have been to state before.
“At the same time, you’re playing someone you know, so feelings can get in the way even if you try not to (let them),” she added. “We’re excited to play them. I think it will be a good match. It’s cool we just get to go out there and play some tennis.”
Homestead’s top doubles team of senior Anastasia Raykova and freshman Anya Mikhailenko will also be competing after earning the eight seed in the draw. They took third in the sectional tournament to improve to 22-10 on the campaign. They have an opening round bye and will begin play Friday at 9 a.m. against either Kennedy May and Lilla Root (18-5) from Green Bay Notre Dame or Hannah Kimmel and Ady Aranda (27-6) of Nicolet.
In singles play, the Highlanders will be represented by freshman Ritu Nair (19-11) and sophomore Elsa Heinrich.
Nair, Homestead’s No. 1 singles player, will face Kenosha Indian Trail sophomore Mia Franke (29-5) today at 10:30 a.m. Heinrich is making her second state appearance after going 28-6 as a freshman. She is 29-3 this year and won the No. 2 singles flight at the Whitefish Bay sectional last week. She will take on Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal, the 10th seed in the tournament, today at noon.
Cedarburg junior Ava Andrae is also a returning state qualifier in the singles bracket. She is 18-10 on the season and will take on Slinger sophomore Rachel Olafson (20-11) today at 10:30 a.m. She could potentially square off with Nair in an early Ozaukee county showdown if both players win their opening-round match. The second round is set to begin today at 3:45 p.m.
In Div. 2, USM is sending freshman Angela Wang and sophomore Aubrey Jayne to the singles tournament.
Wang, 23-1 on the season, is the top seed in the field and is coming off a sectional championship at No. 1 singles. She earned a bye in the opening round and will take on either Columbus Catholic senior Maria Laura Garcia-Moya (11-5) or Kohler junior Maria Burrows (21-4) in her first state match Friday at 11 a.m.
Jayne took third at the Div. 2 state meet last year after entering the tournament with the fourth seed. This year, she is the fifth seed after going 14-2 in the regular season, which includes a sectional title at No. 2 singles. She will be in action today at 5:45 p.m.
In doubles play, the Wildcats' No. 1 team of Isabel Werner and Mia Darr earned the fourth seed after posting a record of 16-11. Both players have state experience, but with different partners.
Last year, Werner won the doubles tournament while playing with Rebecca Daskal. She also competed in 2020, alongside Beatrice Laterman. Darr won a match at state last year as a freshman with Rachel Schneck as a partner.
The pairing has a first-round bye and will take on either Sofia Bach and Katelyn Beltz (22-5) from Altoona or Shorewood’s team of Ruby Donner and Courtney Davis (6-17) on Friday at 12:15 p.m.
Zimmerschied is in a similar position to the USM duo and admitted it took a little time to adjust to playing with a new partner and the Cedarburg team has figured it out and fared well, much like the Wildcats’ new pairing has put things together in its first season together facing varsity competition.
“It definitely took a couple matches at the beginning of this year just to get the chemistry and the communication going,” the Cedarburg junior said about having a new partner. “We see each other a lot outside of school and outside of tennis, so it was really easy for us to kind of get into that groove and start communicating about what needed to happen during our matches.”
USM freshmen Haley Erlich and Ella McDonald will also be in action after going 17-8 in their debut season. They will start their tournament run today at 6:45 p.m. against Appleton Xavier sophomore Grace Ogden and junior Sophia Bauman (18-8).
For players such as the Wildcats’ freshmen, O’Leary said the best thing to do is try to make it just another match once the ball is put into play.
“It’s bigger, more people, but it’s the same,” she explained. “I would say just have fun. You’re just playing tennis, just playing a match.”
Kornetzke added that her goal as a first-time state qualifier is to try to relax as much as possible.
“I’ve talked to some people about going out to Neilsen, my brother used to play tennis and he went to state, and I think everyone kind of looks down at you on the courts and I think that can be really intimidating,” she said, noting that the fans will be on the second level of the facility, above the courts. “But, I think it’s just how you look at the situation. You can go into it really nervous or you can just try to appreciate being in such a cool situation. I think regardless there’s going to be some nerves in there, but I think depending on your outlook, if you try to see it in a not-nervous light, I think that can really help.”