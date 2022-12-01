GRAFTON — On Tuesday evening, Grafton hosted Homestead for a North Shore Conference boys swim dual meet that marked the first competition of the season for both clubs.
As a result, both sides set goals that had little to do with the competitive element of a meet or even posting certain times, rather it was about getting acclimated to the competition-day conditions.
“I’m looking for kids not to miss events, I’m looking for kids to make sure they’re swimming in the right lanes, making sure we don’t have a lot of DQ slips, making sure they’re enthusiastic about being here and excited to be part of a swim meet,” Homestead head coach Mark Gwidt said after his Jugmen claimed a 122-57 victory. “I think we accomplished those goals.”
The Highlanders’ veteran coach added that getting accustomed to the routine and establishing good habits are important.
“Going to school, now you’re back in practice after school, now you’ve got a meet on Tuesday and now you’re not home until late,” Gwidt explained about the progression of the first few weeks of practice building up to the seasonopening meet. “Those first couple weeks of November are kind of about getting your sea legs back, and I think we’ve done a good job of that. We’ll see how we go through in December, and try to stay healthy and all that kind of stuff.”
Grafton head coach Bailey Bodart noted that meets offer a much different experience than practice. As a result, he was determined to make sure everyone on his team was prepared for their respective events and ready to race.
“I think it’s definitely getting the flow of the meet down, especially when you have newcomers. At least half of my focus is making sure that they’re going where they need to go and getting all set. Even the returning guys kind of forget how the meet flows,” he said. “It’s that flow, getting ready to go, getting your cap on, your goggles on.
“It’s all habits and practice.” That is a big reason why neither coach was especially concerned with the results, as they both understood Tuesday merely marked a starting point.
“It’s like you’re just throwing the paint on the canvas for the first time, and I like the colors that we’ve got,” Gwidt said as the first race times of the season poured in. “We’ll see what the picture ends up being, but I think we’ve got some opportunities to make some noise and I think we have some growing to do on some other events.”
Bodart focused on the mechanics of what his athletes were doing in the water.
“I’ve been working on dolphin kick with them, so I saw some good kicking. We’ve been working on kicking in general,” he explained. “I was pretty satisfied to be honest. We had about an extra week of practice this year than we had in previous years with the meet being after Thanksgiving, so we had that extra week to kind of hone in on some basic habits, which is awesome.”
In terms of results, both teams had reasons to be excited and optimistic about the months ahead.
“I thought Connor (Kwiatkowski) had a nice 200 IM tonight. I thought 2:01 was pretty good tonight,” Gwidt said about the Homestead senior that also helped the Highlanders win the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. “I liked the way we raced on our relays and I liked the new kids tonight, the new JV boys. I have a lot of new kids and I think they weren’t afraid.”
Kwiatkowski and Devin Testin are two swimmers that the coach believes are poised to have a successful season.
“There’s some goals for them — him and Devin. They’ve got some school records they’re still trying to get this year individually. We got those relays last year. I think those individuals for them, 100 fly and 100 back, are important,” Gwidt said about the duo. “They did some great stuff in the offseason and I think they’re just going to get better.”
Gwidt is also excited about the depth of Homestead’s diving contingent.
“David Krol is a senior diver. He did really well last year at state. We've got Sam (Aldape) back. He was injured last year,” the coach said, noting that he was also pleased with the performance of freshman Danny Berosouk. “We have some good divers. I think that helps us as a team. It makes it more fun. They also get to swim some relays.”
For Grafton, the highlight was the performance of Todd O’Connor. The senior qualified for the WIAA Div. 2 state meet last season in the 50-yard freestyle and claimed 14th place. He also competed at the championship meet in the 100 free, taking 15th. On Tuesday, he won both events, finishing the 50 in 23.25 seconds and the 100 in 51.33.
Bodart was also pleased with the performance of another senior.
“Dawson Memmel stood out,” he said, specifically pointing to a time of 1:07 in the 100 butterfly. “He had a really good 100 fly.”
Grafton will be back in the water Saturday, competing in an invite at Nicolet scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. The Black Hawks will then host a conference meet Tuesday against Hartford at 6 p.m. Homestead will be back in action Tuesday, when Port Washington pays a visit for an NSC dual at 6 p.m.