MEQUON — The Homestead boys swimming and diving team is gearing up for the postseason coming off a second consecutive North Shore Conference championship, which demonstrated the Highlanders’ combination of depth and skill.
“They’ve been super positive. We won JV conference on Friday and then varsity conference on Saturday, so that’s a real complete team victory for us,” Homestead head coach Mark Gwidt said. “I think they're super excited about that next level and the prospects of getting all three relays to state, some divers and swimmers to compete for maybe some state titles.”
For many members of the Highlanders, this will be the last hurrah. For example, the 200-yard medley relay entry of Alex Johnson, Connor Kwiatkowski, Reese Minning and Devin Testin is a batch of seniors poised to make some noise after posting a winning time of 1 minute, 38.52 seconds Saturday at the conference meet. Gwidt said they are looking forward to their final opportunities to compete together.
“I don’t have to tell them how much it means, I think it means more to them,” the Highlanders’ veteran coach said. “As a group, I think they understand that opportunity. This is it. I think they probably know that more than anybody.
“They’re all confident swimmers,” he added. “They’ve all been together for a long time, so I don’t think it’s anything I have to tell them.”
Testin will also compete in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley. He was the NSC champion in both of those races as well.
“(I think he is) poised to do some good things. We just want to make sure that we don’t let the, I guess you could say, tension get to him, the expectations get to him, and just let it flow. Let it happen. Let it come naturally,” Gwidt said. “(I told him) you’ve worked hard, you’ve done the work, you’ve gained the confidence, just take the opportunity and race.”
He will also team up with his brother, Drew, in the 400 free relay.
“I think it makes it easier. They’re in it together,” Gwidt said about the benefit for Devin Testin to have a sibling swimming alongside him. “They always have each other’s backs. They swim different events, so it’s not as though they’re competing against each other directly. I just think it’s a really good mix of athletes.”
Homestead is also strong in the 100 butterfly. At the conference meet, sophomore Noah Van Zuidam, Kwiatkowski and junior Silas Toppe finished first, second and third, respectively.
“We saw that coming,” Gwidt said about the strong showing by that trio. “They train together every day. As the coach, you kind of know sometimes what you’re going to get.”
Van Zuidam is new to the program, joining the Highlanders over winter break after moving into the district.
“He fits in great. It’s a plug and play for us,” Gwidt said about the sophomore. “This is a group of people that have been together swimming for a long time, so kudos to Noah to fit right in and understand the big process we have.”
Kwiatkowski is also a big part of the Highlanders’ lineup, swimming the IM along with the butterfly and competing in two relays.
“I guess that’s kind of how we do things with all of our athletes here at Homestead, is try to make sure they are all good in all four strokes because you never know what’s going to happen down the road, where you’re going to be needed,” Gwidt explained. “Connor is that kind of athlete who started out as a breaststroker, now he’s a top-notch butterflier, great IMer, spring freestyler.
“He’s really just put it all together and done it quietly and confidently.”
The same is true for Minning, who is part of the 200 free relay with Joe Lorenz, Drew Testin and Van Zuidam.
“He started out as a middle distance distance swimmer and that wasn’t really working for him in terms of what he needs to do in practice to get better. We decided to turn him into a sprinter and next thing you know he’s doing good in 50s and 100s and swimming relays,” Gwidt said. “Changing his training a little bit has really worked for him.”
Homestead also has a pair of divers that figure to help the team pick up a bunch of points over the next two weeks. Sophomore Sam Aldape and senior David Krol claimed the top two spots at the conference meet.
“I think they’ve pushed each other to get to a level that I think they both want to be at. Their scores for their best 11 dives (were the best) of their life, so I think that bodes well for them when they get to the sectional meet,” Gwidt said. “They’re set up to do really well.”
That seems to be the case for the entire team. Homestead will compete at a WIAA Div. 1 sectional meet Saturday at Fond du Lac starting at noon. State qualifiers will then move on to the Waukesha South Natatorium on Feb. 18.
“We’re a fun team, so we want to try to keep it loose. We don’t want to take ourselves too seriously, but we’ve put the work in, we’ve put the time in,” Gwidt said about the road ahead. “This isn’t like this is their first swim meet. They understand what they need to do and perform at a very high level on a high stage. I think my job is to just make sure they visualize it, they see it and then they can believe it.”