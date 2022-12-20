MEQUON — The Homestead girls basketball team is back and ready for more.
A year after winning a North Shore Conference championship for the first time since 2002, the Highlanders are looking to defend that title and accomplish even more in the postseason this time around.
“I think they know that everybody wants to beat them, which I take as a compliment. We want to beat really good teams, too,” Homestead head coach Corey Wolf said. “We just assume going into games that we’re going to see everybody’s best game and they’re going to be motivated to play us, and I think we’ve seen that. But, I think on the flipside of things, we’ve been motivated to play the teams we’re playing. We’ve taken it one game at a time and a lot of these teams are also seeing our best games.”
Homestead opened the season with a 77-51 loss to Hortonville at the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic, which may not have done the rest of the teams on the Highlanders’ schedule any favors.
“Obviously our first game of the year we got it taken to us pretty good and I think that was very humbling for us,” Wolf reflected upon the Nov. 25 defeat. “I think it was probably a really good learning experience, that we really need to get better.”
Since that opening game, Homestead has plowed through everyone standing in the way. The Highlanders beat Appleton East 75-65 the next day and nobody since has been able to get any closer than 20 points. The squad has defeated Whitefish Bay (69-49), Nicolet (89-39), West Bend East (84-39), Slinger (86-34) and Port Washington (80-32) in the first five league contests.
Predictably, Wolf, who guided her alma mater Nicolet to a WIAA state championship prior to joining the Homestead program, is not about to look too far ahead despite a strong recent stretch.
“I think they’re definitely hungry. The key is staying hungry. We have some real competitive games coming up, including our next game,” she said, pointing to a league game today against Hartford. “The key for us is can we keep the pace up and make teams play at our pace, because we’re fast.”
In fact, while the Highlanders were fast a year ago, Wolf explained that the team looks even quicker this season.
“I think whereas last year we were still thinking and processing things while we were playing, I think we react much better this year and that makes us look a little quicker, especially defensively,” she said. “I think offensively we’re passing the ball better, not that we weren’t unselfish last year, but we’re even more unselfish this year, passing up good shots to get great shots and putting teammates in positions where they can be successful. We’re just passing the ball really, really well.”
Homestead has been piling up points recently. The team has scored 80 or more points in four straight games. Madison Fitzgibbon, the defending NSC Player of the Year, is averaging 18.6 points per game through the first seven games of her sophomore season, sophomore guard Natalie Mueller is netting 15.3 points per outing so far and Grace Zortman is also in double figures at 10.1 points per game. Katelyn Odem and Lauren Strifling are also putting up more than eight points per game.
“I think there’s a confidence to them. I think there’s a trust in each other. They’ve played together so much they kind of know where each other is going to be and the strengths and weaknesses,” Wolf said about one way the team has improved, which has led to good things at the offensive end of the floor. “I think trust would probably be the perfect word for them. They’re good teammates. They pick each other up when someone doesn’t play well or gets in foul trouble or is kind of down a little bit. They have a lot of respect for each other. When you have a group that comes to practice and plays hard every single day, you earn a lot of respect from your teammates.”
Wolf said that Strifling and Zortman have both taken a big step forward early in their sophomore season.
“She’s (Strifling) really done a good job of reading the defense and making the correct plays on offense. She’s a very good passer, so she’s really expanded that part of her game, and going after rebounds, she’s been a better rebounder. Kind of letting the game come to her offensively,” the coach said. “Grace Zortman, I mean she’s honestly just gotten better. She plays really fast, really hard, that’s always been her thing. She also understands the game much better, making good reads, and when she goes to the hoop and she’s got space, you really can’t guard her at this level.”
Wolf praised the work the team put in to get ready for the season and noted that the group gets better each day by getting to practice against each other.
“All our players made it a point to work hard on their game in the offseason and they came back better,” she said. “They’re very competitive and we’re deep. Our practices are very competitive, so we’re making each other better at practice and I think that’s what you’re starting to see.”