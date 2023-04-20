MEQUON — Drew Dixon is in his first year as head coach of the Homestead boys track and field team and he is welcoming any and every opportunity for his squad to compete.
He said every meet presents an opportunity for an athlete to turn in a personal best performance as well as accepting the challenge of going up against other competitors in their events.
That is one of the reasons he anticipated tackling an aggressive schedule during the indoor portion of the season and is ready to embrace the outdoor campaign.
“Something that we definitely do intentionally is to try and get some high level competition,” Dixon said, noting that it has long been a tradition of the Homestead track and field program to schedule the best meets the team can find. “That’s kind of the standard I think we want to always hold ourselves to. Competing with those big schools, entering the big meets, can’t be something that we shy away from.”
If the athletes on the Homestead roster embrace the challenge with the same gusto as their new coach, things have a chance to turn out well for the Highlanders this season.
“The nice thing about track is you can do that constantly. Whether it’s a big time-meet, quote unquote, or if it’s the Ozaukee Open, which is a solid meet for us with some good competition,” the coach said, “you can always run a PR or throw or jump, whatever. Process goals.”
During the indoor portion of the season, Homestead was part of meets at Carthage and Parkside as well as indoor state at UW-Whitewater. The team was also slated to compete at a big meet in Ripon in March, but Mother Nature took over that event by dumping a lot of snow on the state that even the Highlanders weren’t going to attempt to run through.
“Indoor is always kind of weird. It was a little choppy. One of our meets got canceled because of weather,” Dixon said regarding the opening month of the season before his team went outside to compete. “(We had) some strong performances all around.
“Some guys that didn’t know what their senior year was going to hold - Xavier Smith has been a really good long jumper for us this year - we didn’t know what we were going to get out of Xavier this year,” the coach added, “but he’s been performing well through the indoor season and had a nice day today (Thursday at the Ozaukee Outdoor Opener) and scored some points for us.”
Homestead will take a similarly ambitious approach to the outdoor season. Last week the club hosted and won the Ozaukee Outdoor Opener and will have annual challenges in the North Shore Conference on the agenda as well as a May 6 meet hosted by Arrowhead.
“One of our favorites is always Myrhum, every year at Arrowhead,” Dixon said. “I know the guys are already looking forward to that. We’ve had some huge performances there.”
As for the coach, he is new to this role but not to the school or the program.
“I’ve been a teacher here. This is my fourth year. I’ve coached football for all of my years here,” he said, adding that he shares an office with Homestead girls head track coach John Krueger and initially worked with the throwers on the girls team before moving over to coach the sprinters and jumpers on the boys team ahead of a promotion to the head coaching position. “I’m excited about the new opportunity and the group that we have to work with. We have a lot of awesome guys on the team and some talent. It should be exciting.”
As for the team he will guide this spring, Dixon is pleased with the fact that the Highlanders should be able to compete in every area.
“All three disciplines I think we’ve got some really, really exciting guys,” he said. “We have a group of talented sprinters. … And we have a group of exciting young guys. Lucas Mersky has been awesome. Sean O’Byrne is a super fast kid.
“I was up by throws a little bit today and we have some senior throwers that are really, really solid in Aidan and Edgar Prunskus, and then we have some young guys that are super exciting,” he added last week, pointing to athletes such as Luka Ivancevic, Monte Love and Terron McCall. “They’re just climbing every single meet.”
Homestead’s distance crew also figures to be strong, with Owen Bosley back for his senior season.
“Everyone knows Owen Bosley is a super talented distance runner,” Dixon said about a runner who took second at state in the 3,200-meter run last season and fourth in the event as a sophomore. “He just ran a great two mile out in California at Arcadia. We were really excited for him.”
That is not the only athlete the Highlanders have that figures to make noise in the longer events.
“Dom Silhol is another distance runner that is coming back,” Dixon said. “That’s really, really exciting.”
Sal Balistrieri is another athlete Dixon is excited to have on the roster.
“Sal Balistrieri is a top notch 200 guy. Awesome leader for us,” the coach said. “Really excited to have Sal back for his senior year.”
Dixon is hopeful those athletes and others will help the Highlanders accomplish their goals.
“We’ve won conference two years in a row now and we definitely want to keep doing that if we can. That’s a goal that the guys definitely had at the beginning of the year,” he said when asked about a list of objectives for the club this spring. “And then it’s always fun to get guys through to regionals, sectionals and state.
“We definitely have some distance runners we think can make it in their individual events,” Dixon added. “We have some sprinters that we think can maybe make it individually and we feel pretty good about our relays. So, we’ll see how that goes.”
Homestead will be back in action to take its next step toward those goals Friday, traveling to West Bend for a meet that will feature more than a dozen teams.