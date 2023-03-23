OZAUKEE COUNTY — Spring is in the air. Sports such as softball and track and field have been able to start competition and student-athletes are just days away from a weeklong break. While March weather may not have really resembled the lamb we all hear so much about, and has occasionally shown it’s tendency to be a lion, a new season of athletics is underway for local teams and athletes.
Before we dive headlong into the world of baseball, lacrosse, softball, tennis and more, let’s pause to celebrate and reflect upon the accomplishments enjoyed throughout the winter months.
A number of individuals were recognized for their achievement and the contributions they made for their teams in the form of all-conference honors. Other area standouts had success on the state stage in the form of competing for a WIAA championship.
Two Homestead student athletes wrapped up a dominant season by stepping to the top of the podium in state competition.
Charlie Millard entered his junior year with two state tournament medals already in his possession, but he was looking to climb the final stair in Madison. After finishing fourth as a freshman at 138 pounds and taking second last season at 152, he made his second consecutive appearance in the march of champions at the Kohl Center in Madison in the final session of the individual state wrestling tournament. This time around, he was able to pin Stevens Point senior Kale Roth in the third period of the first-place match to complete a championship season.
Homestead gymnast Maggie Pokorny also put together a championship campaign. The senior helped the Highlanders reach the state team meet for the second consecutive season, then saved one of her best individual meets for last to add to her collection of medals for the state meet.
The standout took second in the all-around at the championship meet, winning state titles in floor exercise and vault and adding a medal for taking third on uneven bars. That came a week after sweeping the field at a sectional meet by taking first in each of the individual disciplines on the way to an all-around title.
One other team to qualify for the state tournament was the University School of Milwaukee boys hockey squad. The Wildcats saved their best for last, using a quick-strike approach to net 22 goals in four playoff games on the way to the final four.
USM scored seven goals against Marquette in a regional championship win, then added seven more in a dominant victory over Janesville in a sectional semifinal. The Wildcats then clinched their 16th trip to the state tournament with a 4-2 triumph over Brookfield. University School tacked on four more goals in a state semifinal contest, but eventual champion Green Bay Notre Dame claimed a 7-4 win on the way to an undefeated season.
Jack McGregor was sizzling on offense throughout the campaign, netting 36 goals and adding 40 assists for the club on the way to earning a place on the all-state first team. His teammate, Marcus Thundercloud, earned all-state honorable mention as a defenseman. Homestead defenseman Jackson Lord also earned honorable mention, as did forward Michael Birmingham, who lit the lamp 29 times and added 10 assists for the Highlanders.
The boys swimming and diving season featured a batch of strong performers make a final statement in the pool.
Cedarburg moved up to Div. 1 for the final lap for the trio of Henry Cain, Matt Dedering and Charlie Gwidt. While that made it difficult for the Bulldogs to compete for a team title, that group made the most of their senior campaign. Each qualified for state in their individual events, then they joined forces with senior Eli Monet to swim the 400-meter freestyle relay for their last prep event.
Several members of Homestead’s team were in a similar situation, and seniors Connor Kwiatkowski, Devin Testin and Drew Testin finished their prep career with a medal, as they teamed with sophomore Noah Van Zuidam to take fourth in the 400 free.
While Grafton was unable to match its North Shore Conference rivals, the Black Hawks enjoyed a pleasant surprise when the team claimed a sectional championship that none of the team members admitted they expected.
On the hardwood, the Cedarburg girls basketball team came closest to booking a trip to the state tournament. The Bulldogs used suffocating defense to defeat Grafton in a WIAA Div. 2 sectional semifinal game, but ran into a talented Green Bay Notre Dame squad that was in peak form on the way to claiming a state title. The squad came up a win shy of a trip to the Resch Center, sophomore Mimi Hart enjoyed the opportunity to compete on the state stage as a qualifier for the 3-point shooting contest on Championship Saturday.
Homestead was ultimately ousted from the tournament in a regional final, but the Highlanders won their second consecutive conference title.
Several players joined the 1,000-point club during the winter. Cedarburg senior Reagan Pahl and Homestead sophomore Madison Fitzgibbon hit the mark, and University School of Milwaukee standout Mya Hartjes eclipsed 1,500 points in her time with the Wildcats.
On the boys side, Grafton standout Michael McNabb and Homestead’s Tim Franks and Solomon Garrison hit that mark.
Franks and Garrison, Homestead’s alltime assist leader, helped the Highlanders win its second straight NSC championship. Cedarburg enjoyed a strong stretch in the middle of the season. The Bulldogs’ seven-game winning streak included an impressive wins over Homestead as well as wins on consecutive days over Grafton and Brookfield Central.
Quite obviously much more than all of that happened over the past several months, including the USM girls hockey co-op making a spirited postseason run to a sectional final game and a pair of Grafton wrestlers qualifying for the first girls individual state wrestling tournament to be held at the Kohl Center.
It was another fun season spent indoors, but now it is time to move outdoors and see what the spring has in store for us to watch, follow and enjoy.