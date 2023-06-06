LA CROSSE — Emotions were so fresh, so new for Homestead senior distance runner Owen Bosley at about 12:35 a.m. on a muggy, full moon morning Saturday in La Crosse.
Bosley had just broken away from the pack with 500 meters to go in the much delayed, much anticipated 3,200-meter final at the WIAA Div. 1 boys state track meet and won his first state championship in emphatic fashion with a superb time of 8 minutes, 55.96 seconds, completing some much-desired family business in the process.
He did it in front of his dad and coach Andy, who had won a brace of these events in the early 1990s and his brother, Drew, a six-time state track and cross country champion who had also won two 3,200 titles (in 2018 and 2019).
In doing so, Owen Bosley fully embraced his destiny and fulfilled every promise he had made to himself. His time was even faster than the one his big brother turned in when Drew Bosley set a then-state record in the event back in 2019.
Owen Bosley grasped his head in disbelief, then started laughing, and when the magnitude of what he had done fully hit him, he started crying. He ran to embrace his teammate and friend Dominic Silhol, then stood for interviews calmly and rationally and when his body said enough, he went to the nearest garbage can and threw up whatever it was he ate four hours earlier.
Then, he was fine. “This was about making a name for myself,” the Harvard recruit said. “Something I’ve been wanting to do my entire life. This race gave voice to everything I’ve been doing day-by-day for the last six years and these last nine minutes on the track made every second of all that worthwhile.”
Dad and coach Andy, who got a long, heartfelt embrace with Owen a few minutes afterward, was not surprised by the achievement of his youngest son in any way.
“I think he was just excited, not even relieved,” said Andy Bosley. “He just wanted to win this race and he was prepared to do it. He had a good plan. He was going to click off a lot of 63 to 65 second laps and if he was feeling good, close the second mile in about 4:22, which is what he did.
“There were a lot of quick kids in this race, and there was no reason to turn this race into a 400-meter (one lap sprint) race when you’re quicker and stronger than everyone else, which is what he was.
“It’s funny, I’m usually the emotional wreck, but I was never more calm or confident in a race with him. He has a fitness level he never had before. I was pretty sure he was going to pull it off.”
What impressed Andy Bosley so much, was that his son and so many other athletes maintained their composure on the first day of the meet despite the fact that it was delayed twice by thunderstorms, causing the first day of the Div. 1 program to be completed in the wee hours of Saturday morning.
“The lights (in the UW-La Crosse stadium) even went out for awhile he was warming up so everyone had to do that all over again,” Andy Bosley said. “He just never lost focus. It’s a real testament to him.”
Owen said the delays were of no consequence.
“I never really looked at the clock,” he said. “I just told myself that I’m here to race and beat people. I couldn’t worry about the time.”
Big brother Drew Bosley, deep into an All-American career at Northern Arizona University, was understandably proud of his little brother’s focus and achievement.
“This whole season, he has taken ownership of his running,” Drew Bosley said. “This race showed that no weight or external expectation was going to get in his way.
“Everything that happened tonight is all to his credit. He should celebrate, because this is so special.”
Even the fact that Owen Bosley’s 1,600 race didn’t go as well late in the day on Saturday, as he faded to a seventh-place finish (4:20.18) after being in contention for the
first three laps, could not take the edge off his state title.
“He’s had second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes at state,” Andy Bosley said. “He’s consistently shown that he is one of the better runners in the state, but at some point, you want to win.
“And it’s funny that for so many kids it almost always seems to come down to one of their last races of their senior year.”
Another group of Homestead seniors had a satisfying end to their careers, as the trio of Jet Steltz, Drew Wilson and Sal Balistrieri joined with sophomore Sean O’Byrne to set a school record of 42.25 and earn third in the 400 relay.
The relay came together after the Highlanders’ signature relay, the 800 was aced out of a sectional qualifying spot at the Highlanders WIAA regional qualifying event on May 22. The 400 team, without Balistrieri on it, barely made it to sectional earning the fourth and final regional berth.
That relay team turned things around three days later winning the sectional race at West Allis Hale. After that point, confidence was high.
“You do well in that sectional, you’re going to do well at state,” said Wilson, a Minnesota football recruit, noting that the talent-rich Hale sectional had a disproportionate number of athletes who went on to win state championships and other places on the awards podium in La Crosse.
“This was a good finish,” Balistrieri said. “We had a few setbacks this year in regional but we kept going. This is very satisfying. Last year was tough (when he got injured in regional qualifying) but we knew one way or another, we were going to make it here (state).”
Those placewinning efforts earned the Highlanders 18 team points, good for a tie for 12th as now three-time WIAA Div. 1 boys state team champion Arrowhead tied with Stevens Point for the crown with 47 points.
CEDARBURG Cedarburg seniors Gabe Olsen and Woody Burrell were able to end their careers on solid notes on the storm-spattered weekend. Burrell, who qualified as an individual for state for the first time, earned the 10th and last qualifying spot for Saturday’s finals in the late night 300 intermediate hurdles preliminaries.
He then improved on that effort in the finals, taking seventh with a 40.12 clocking. His efforts earned the Bulldogs two points, good for a tie for 51st in the team standings.
Olsen, a two-time state placewinner in the triple jump, couldn’t quite make it three medals in his specialty. He had the first flight lead but had to settle for 16th with an effort of 42 feet 11 inches.
Later on Saturday, Olsen finished up his high school career by earning 14th place in the long jump with an effort of 20-8.
GRAFTON Senior Jared Sudbrink tied for eighth in the Div. 2 high jump with a height of 6-2, earning the Black Hawks a half point, good for a tie for 58th in the team standings as Lakeside Lutheran won with 45.
Sudbrink’s effort was two inches better than his sectional qualifying effort. Junior Jackson Heinle was 16th in the discus (132-10).
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE The Wildcats’ 400 relay team of Aidan Wang, Lyle Mondano, and seniors Jackson Barksdale and Cal Luedtke finished its season with a 15th place showing of 44.64 in the Div. 2 state preliminaries.