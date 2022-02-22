CEDARBURG — The energy was palpable Friday for the Cedarburg boys basketball team and it spoke volumes about how the Bulldogs were able to take control early against visiting Slinger, weather a small Owls comeback in the second half and then pull away for an impressive, 66-47 victory.
The Bulldogs were celebrating their Senior Night, and an alternative lineup of all seniors set the tone right away in bolting out to a 23-5 lead, and then a second line, largely consisting of underclassmen carried it forward.
“We had it (the energy) all night,” senior guard Matt Doman said. “We were flying around, hitting shots, hitting the boards, playing defense. Then that second group came in and they simply did not let up.”
Cedarburg head coach Nick Mueller said that was part of the gameplan, remembering the sluggish, 46-39 loss the Bulldogs had suffered to the Owls back last month.
“And that was in overtime,” Muller said in a chuckle. “It was a bloodbath (very physical), so going into tonight we talked about speeding up the tempo. Try to make them pay for their size advantage (Slinger started three players who stood 6-foot-6) by outsprinting them down the floor.
“Our kids were just relentless in all facets.”
Cedarburg improved to 8-9 in North Shore Conference play, breaking a tie for fourth with Slinger, and 9-13 overall.
Slinger head coach Alex Lavine noticed the energy discrepancy right away as after the Bulldogs initial outburst, the Owls were never able to get inside of seven the rest of the night.
“For whatever reason, we just didn’t play as hard as they did in the first half and that really hurt us,” he said. “The stat of the night was offensive rebounding, they had 13 of them (18 according to Cedarburg stats). They got them and they made good use of them.”
Doman, Wesley Stroebel, Garrett Bastar, Andrew Mueler and Danny Taraboi punched up their effort on their Senior Night.
Stroebel opened the game with a shot in the lane, Meuler followed that with a 3-pointer and after that, the Bulldogs never trailed as their energy left a vapor trail on the court. They forced numerous Slinger turnovers and crashed the boards with abandon.
Cedarburg led 12-5 with 10 minutes left in the half when the Bulldogs went on an 11-0 run with second-liners freshman Logan Zahour and junior Jacob Fries hitting 3-pointers to open the outburst.
Zahour, who was playing in just second game after breaking his collarbone earlier this season, would play an even bigger role later.
Slinger did not help itself as it hit only two of its first 12 shots. The Bulldogs made sure to make life challenging for Owls forward Ashton Beers, who scored
33 points in a Slinger win over Grafton on Feb. 11. They double-teamed him all night and made sure every entry pass was contested. He finished with only six points.
The Owls did push back a little late in the first half, but Taraboi got two big buckets late to make it 34-16 Bulldogs at the break.
Cedarburg rolled out to a 43-23 lead on a triple by sophomore Jack Dykstra with 12:40 to go, but then Slinger took off a 13-0 run including nine points by Camden Cull to whittle the margin to 43-36 with 9:08 left.
But that’s when Zahour stepped up, as shortly thereafter, he flew into the lane to hit a spectacular putback. That kicked the Bulldogs energy level back into high gear, as just a few moments after that Doman was able to hit a 3-pointer from the wing and Fries and Zahour added two more buckets.
In literally a blink of an eye, the Bulldogs built a 52-36 cushion and Slinger never got inside of 14 points the rest of the way. Both Doman and Mueller praised the effort of Zahour.
“Logan really gave us a lot of energy,” Doman said. “He’s just a freshman now, but when he gets to be a senior, he’s going to be crazy good.”
“He was just relentless,” added Mueller.
Cedarburg was led by junior guard Isaac Holton who paced four players in double figures with 13 points. Dykstra added 11 and Doman and Taraboi pumped in 10 apiece.
It added up to a great Senior Night for the Bulldogs.
“We went with that different lineup of all seniors and they really set the tone,” Mueller said.