SAUKVILLE — Cedarburg junior Ryan Severson, shown near the start of the 5 kilometer race, took 14th place Saturday at Tendick Park at the Marquette Invite. He posted a time of 17 minutes, 1 second to earn his place out of a field of 64 entries. He helped the Bulldogs place fifth at the eight-team meet with 140 points. Madison West won the meet, with 43 points. Grafton finished sixth with 178. Mason Volkman was the Black Hawks’ top finisher, in 18:00.80, to take 31st. He was followed by Cedarburg’s Owen Wood (32nd), Angel Fuentes (33rd), Owen Weeden (34th) and Will Greymont (35th).