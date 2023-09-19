Severson_Top_Finisher.jpg
Photo by Mark Justesen

SAUKVILLE — Cedarburg junior Ryan Severson, shown near the start of the 5 kilometer race, took 14th place Saturday at Tendick Park at the Marquette Invite. He posted a time of 17 minutes, 1 second to earn his place out of a field of 64 entries. He helped the Bulldogs place fifth at the eight-team meet with 140 points. Madison West won the meet, with 43 points. Grafton finished sixth with 178. Mason Volkman was the Black Hawks’ top finisher, in 18:00.80, to take 31st. He was followed by Cedarburg’s Owen Wood (32nd), Angel Fuentes (33rd), Owen Weeden (34th) and Will Greymont (35th).

Get daily updates from the News Graphic sent directly to your email inbox.

Recommended for you