I am a huge baseball nerd. I love everything about it and there’s nothing I love more than learning about some obscure bit of trivia or about some of the forgotten stars of years past.
In recent years, some of the game’s greatest players that had spent so long dwelling in the shadows and on the fringes of memories have finally started to get their long overdue recognition, thanks to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
For years I have wanted to visit the museum and take in all the relics and stories from the early days of baseball’s history, and recently I finally was able to see it for myself.
After an eight-and-a-half hour drive from Waukesha to Kansas City, we stepped through the doors at 1616 E. 18th Street and it didn’t take long for me to start gushing over the museum and spouting off trivia to my girlfriend.
“Oh that’s Buck O’Neil! He played for the Kansas City Monarchs, was the first Black coach in Major League Baseball history and helped found this museum!”
“Look! Right there, that’s the Milwaukee Bears. They only played one season in 1923 before they dissolved.”
“Wow that’s Rube Foster! He was a pitcher and he reportedly taught Christy Mathewson — a Hall of Fame pitcher — how to throw a screwball. He also went on to organize the Negro National League which was one of the big leagues back in the day!”
And all that was just from barely stepping through the front doors. Once we actually got started walking through the museum, it became almost overwhelming at times trying to take everything in.
As you enter the museum, there are two things right away that catch your attention. First, to the right, there is a large grid display that shows many of the various Negro league teams that played across the country and how long they existed — with teams ranging from the Milwaukee Bears to the Birmingham Black Barons, and from the Homestead Grays to the New York Cubans.
Then over on your left, there’s a statue of O’Neil — a first baseman for the Kansas City Monarchs who later became the team’s manager as well. He stands up against a window — one foot resting on a ledge — as he peers out toward what is the centerpiece of the museum — a replica baseball diamond with more statues of other Negro league greats standing out at each position.
As you make your way further into the museum, just to the right is a small theater with seating that’s made to look like the outfield bleachers at an old
stadium. That is where a short video — narrated by James Earl Jones — plays on a loop and acts as a brief introduction and overview of the Negro leagues, giving the audience a glimpse of what lies in store ahead of them.
Walking out of the theater and beginning the journey into the exhibits, you are instantly taken back to the late 19th century at the earliest beginnings of baseball. There you learn the story of Moses Fleetwood Walker — a catcher for the Toledo Blue Stockings who was the first Black man to play for a major league team over 60 years before Jackie Robinson broke the MLB color barrier. But just as quickly as you learn of Walker’s story, you learn of the swift pushback to keep him out of the league — a movement fervently led by Hall of Fame first baseman Cap Anson that resulted in a “gentleman’s agreement” between team owners to not sign another Black ballplayer.
Moving further down the hall, you begin to read about the barnstorming teams that allowed many Black athletes the chance to play the game that they loved. And then you find yourself standing in front of a statue of Foster — one of the most influential figures in the history of the Negro Leagues. A dominant pitcher on the mound during the early part of the 20th century, he founded and managed the Chicago American Giants — one of the longest lasting and most successful teams in Negro League history — and from there went on to organize the Negro National League — the first long-lasting professional league for Black ballplayers.
As you move further down the hall — and through the years — you begin to see more pictures, more relics and more stories on the wall. You read about legends like Buck Leonard and “Cool Papa” Bell. The legendary home run hitter Josh Gibson — the man who was referred to as the Black Babe Ruth and by some accounts hit 800 home runs in his tragically short career — is featured prominently on one section of the wall. Tales of his success on the diamond — as well as an anecdote from Homestead Grays teammate Garnett Blair who claimed Gibson hit a home run into the upper deck at Yankee Stadium onehanded — will leave you wondering as to what could have been if Gibson had played in MLB. After being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1943, Gibson died of a stroke on Jan. 20, 1947 at the age of 35 — less than four months before Robinson made his historic debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Moving farther along, you start to see other legendary players, like pitchers Satchel Paige and Hilton Smith. By this point in history, the Negro Leagues were reaching its peak — with many successful teams and leagues in operation which led to the start of the Negro Leagues World Series and the East-West All-Star Games. There’s an exhibit about the Negro Leagues sending players on an exhibition tour to Japan in 1927. Farther down from there you learn of the Latin-American players — who were also shunned from Major League Baseball at the time — that played in the Negro Leagues, like dual-threat Hall of Famer Martin Dihigo, who was feared at the plate and on the mound. You turn a corner and there’s a large display to showcase the three women that played in the Negro Leagues — Connie Morgan, Mamie Johnson and Toni Stone. Alongside the trio there’s also a display for Effa Manley — the woman who owned the Newark Eagles franchise that would win the Negro World Series in 1946 in seven games over the Kansas City Monarchs.
And now, nearing the end of the hallway through history are a series of encased lockers — each with a light inside shining down on a jersey and a plaque. Each locker holds a replica of the plaque hanging in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown for each Negro Leagues player, coach and executive that have been inducted over the years, as well as a jersey representing the team that each person is known for.
As you finish walking up and down the lockers, you enter the final stretch of the museum. To your left sit nearly a dozen Gold Glove Awards — exactly the same as the ones that are given out to modern players every year — that were made in honor of the fielding prowess of the legends of the Negro Leagues. And then to the right is a display case honoring O’Neil for his career on the field, and for his work in making the museum come to life.
As you pass by a display case filled with dozens upon dozens upon dozens of baseballs signed by former Negro League players, you finally are led out onto the diamond — the crown jewel of the museum — where you can walk among the statues of the legends of the game. In left field stands the speedy Bell, while Oscar Charleston looks on from center field and Leon Day leans back in right while waiting for the pitch. Leonard eyes the pitchers mound as Paige gets ready to deliver a pitch. John Henry Lloyd and Judy Johnson take up their positions at second base and shortstop, respectively, while Ray Dandridge looms over third base. Gibson crouches behind home plate, with umpire Bob Motley looking over his shoulder, while Dihigo takes his place in the batters box.
And once again, seeing all these legendary players perpetually frozen in time, you can’t help but wonder what it would have been like to get to see them play in person. From Bell’s lightning-fast speed, to Paige’s showmanship and extraordinary results on the mound to Gibson’s monumental power at the plate, it truly would have been a sight to see watching these players in their prime.
And while the time to see them play is sadly long gone, their legends continue to grow to this day as more and more people are hearing of these overshadowed greats. Many teams across the country — both in the major and minor leagues — will have theme nights and giveaways to recognize the Negro League teams of the past. In 2020, Major League Baseball announced that it will recognize Negro League records and add them to the MLB history books — so for example, now Gibson owns the second-highest single-season batting average in MLB history after hitting .466 with the Homestead Grays in 1943.
And in this year’s edition of the video game “MLB: The Show,” a new game mode titled “Storylines” allows players to follow the careers of Negro Leagues legends Smith, Robinson, Dihigo, Foster, O’Neil, Paige, Hank Thompson and John Donaldson. In between moments of taking control of these players, video clips will play that have Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick telling stories and providing context about who these players were and why they are legends of the game.
Baseball fans can easily remember Hall of Fame players like Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Rickey Henderson and Roberto Clemente. They’ll also know about former Negro League stars like Paige and Robinson that made it to Major League Baseball. And maybe a few of them will have heard of players like Bell or Gibson. And while it might not be the case now, maybe sometime in the near future — thanks in large part to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum — names like Dandridge, Leonard and Dihigo will roll off the tongue just as easily and smoothly as Mike Schmidt, Joe DiMaggio and Lou Gehrig do now when talking about the game’s legends.