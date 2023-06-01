Cedarburg High School senior Grant Shipley, seated middle, will be playing volleyball at Judson University after commiting to the school at an event in the field house lobby.
Sitting next to him are his parents Monica and Parker. Standing behind them, from left, are CHS volleyball head coach Damien Evans and Shipley’s siblings Patton and Gavin.
