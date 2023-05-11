Short-handed Highlanders place fifth

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Homestead boys track and field team did not enter its full lineup Tuesday, but that was still enough to place fifth at the 11-team Ron Burling Invitational.
A miss in the jumps here, a pass along the final straight there and that’s all it took for the Menomonee Falls boys track team to come up just a point short of winning it’s own meet. The Phoenix came up second despite winning six events in its final tune-up before they host the Greater Metro Conference Outdoor meet Tuesday.
“There were still a lot of good things that came out of it,” Falls head coach Bobby Regent-Smith said. “It was a chance to figure out where kids fit going ahead. We had great weather today (60s and sun) we just wish we could have pulled it out.”
The Phoenix scored 148 points, but Wisconsin Lutheran won the final event, the 1,600-meter relay, to pull out the team victory with 149. Falls’ GMC rival and GMC relays champion Brookfield East was third (122.5), West Bend West was fourth (54) and Homestead claimed fifth (49.5).
State-ranked hurdler Nathan Taylor led the way for the Falls by cruising to wins in the 110-meter high hurdles, in 14.78 seconds, and in the 300 intermediate hurdles (39.73).
“We’re feeling good and ready to go into conference,” Taylor said of the underclassmen-dominated Phoenix. “We wanted to defend our home court (today), because the training and our competition have really pushed us forward. Everyday we want to get a little better.”
Other wins for the Phoenix included the 3,200 relay team of Aiden Nodolf, Jesse Mitchell, Brendan Bonenberger and Joseph Tocco (8:38.9); Nolan Anderson in the 100 dash (11.11); Caleb Rechlicz in the 3,200 (10:07.61); and Antonino Baier in the shot put (52 feet, 2 inches).
Tocco ran a carefully-calibrated anchor leg on the 3,200, passing a Wisco runner with just 200 meters to go. He said this season, which has included two major meet wins and a pair of seconds, has been very enjoyable.
“We have a real good connection and good team chemistry,” he said. “It’s a really fun environment to be around. No one ever gets down and we always pick each other up.”
For East, the Spartans picked up first places from Logan Frey in the discus (148-5), Johnny Botsch in the pole vault (14-3), the 800 relay team of Damond Rogers, Ian Caravella, Tyler Tranchita and Trent Oiler (1:29.65); and Caravella in the triple jump (42-7).
Oiler, a sophomore, has been well-versed in the success of the Spartan track program, which has won 10 of the last 12 GMC track championships, including the last two.
“We’re really working towards that (league) triple crown,” he said. “The coaches talk about our history all the time and remind us of how good we could be.”
The highlight of the meet for West Bend West was the school record and state honor roll effort victory from junior sprinter Franklin Kunfira (22.03) who said he was not 100% Tuesday.
“I wasn’t even feeling that well,” Kunfira said. “I got about three hours of sleep (last night) and hardly ate anything today. It really didn’t feel like that good of a race.”
West also got a win from Andrew Hartzell in the high jump (5-10) while Cameron McAndrews was second in the triple jump (41-9 1/2).
Homestead left its top distance runners home Tuesday but gave its top sprinters a chance to stretch their legs. The Highlanders got a win from the 400 relay team of Jet Steltz, CJ Young, Sean O’Byrne and Sal Balistrieri (43.54).
Balistrieri, who also took second in the 100 dash, said the Highlanders’ sprint crew is ready to make a name for itself as it prepares for the big season-ending meets.
“It felt good today,” he said. “I’m always critical of myself, but everyone just put me in a position to succeed today.
“We feel good right now, but we have to back it up with good races.”
“We looked to try a few different things today,” Homestead head coach Drew Dixon added. “Give some of the top sprint guys open races and mix up our relays a little bit. It’s a good dress rehearsal (for conference).”
The North Shore Conference meet is next for Homestead. The Highlanders will host the annual league meet on Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m.