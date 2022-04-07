GRAFTON — Grafton fastpitch softball head coach Mike Bergmann focused on the positives Tuesday following an 8-6 loss to Hartford at John Long Middle School.
The Black Hawks held a late lead in their North Shore Conference opener, posted a big inning for the second game in a row and showed improvement, which is the benchmark the second-year coach is focusing on this season.
“I love the way that we battled. It was a fun, good way to start the conference (season), a back and forth battle,” Bergmann said. “We dropped to 0-3 (overall) here, so one of the things we talked about is that next step is how do you win a game. How do you take a lead late in the game and then how do you finish it.
“That will come with experience,” he added. “We’ll be better the next time that happens.”
Hartford plated a run in the opening inning and added one more two innings later to take an early lead, but the Black Hawks cut into the deficit in the bottom of the third.
Madi Johnson Hass got the inning started with a booming triple to right-center field. She would come in to score on a sacrifice fly by Reese Konczal.
“Madi is a big spark for us,” Bergmann said. “When she’s got that smile on her face and she’s enjoying the game, she’s got a chance to be one of our best players. I think she started to see that and started to believe in that.
“This was the first time I saw her really enjoying herself,” the coach added, “and when she starts doing that, she’s going to have better performances and has a chance to be a big leader for the team.”
Hartford tacked on two runs in the fifth inning to extend its lead to 4-1. However, Grafton brought out the big bats in the bottom of the frame.
Megan Crass started a rally by drawing a leadoff walk and Jordyn Richter followed with a single up the middle. Johnson Hass loaded the bases later in the inning with an infield single. Konczal followed with a sacrifice fly that allowed Richter to score.
Grafton would then score four runs with two out in the inning. Ivana Micic tied the game with a two-run single that allowed Alicia Melotik, who reached on a fielder’s choice, and Johnson-Hass to run home. Dani Thompson followed with a double of her own that sent Micic to the plate. Julia Marti then gave the home team a 6-4 lead when she singled in Thompson.
Hartford head coach Dave Hoxworth was impressed by that rally.
“I thought Grafton did a nice job,” he said. “They got some hits, they put together a nice little inning there.”
Bergmann noted that his club gained confidence with each hit as that inning went along.
“Keep the line moving. It was girl after girl after girl. We batted around for the first time this year. It was a lot of fun just to see a lot of different girls get that opportunity. There’s so much momentum and emotion in this game. Once one person sees it, they build off that confidence and it just keeps going,” he said. “That was a blast. That was good. I hope we have more innings like that in the future.”
It was actually the second day in a row that the Black Hawks hung a crooked number. On Monday, Grafton trailed Random Lake in a nonconference game by an 8-0 margin before making things interesting by scoring one in the fourth and three in the fifth before dropping a 15-4 decision.
Bergmann believes the Black Hawks will have more big innings as the season progresses.
“Seeing some live pitching, that’s the one thing that’s hard to simulate in the offseason, in the winter when you’re in the gym, it’s a lot of pitching machine stuff. It’s so different when you’re outside and it’s an actual pitcher and you’ve got screaming fans and it’s not just in a nice, controlled environment,” he said. “As the season comes on, all teams are going to continue to get better and better hitting wise. I fully expect that to happen with us as well.”
Hartford tied the game in the sixth with a pair of two-out hits, then regained the lead in the seventh by scoring twice with two outs, including a hit by leadoff hitter Grace Lawler that gave the visitors an important insurance run.
“Two-out hits are huge, especially when you get late in the game,” Hoxworth said. “Grace Lawler had a great hit in that last inning. We sure didn’t want to leave that run out there.”
Grafton put a runner on base in the final stanza when Marti smashed a single down the first base line, but the Black Hawks were unable to drive her in or put the tying run on base as the Orioles finished out the victory.
After the game, Bergmann was more focused on the process of improving rather than the outcome of games.
“This is such a game of adjustments. Whatever worked the first time around, continue to do. If something didn’t work the first time around or the last time around, make those little tweeks,” he said. “We get a rare opportunity to practice tomorrow. The girls are actually very excited about that because they know there’s so many little things they can work on and little ways to improve themselves before we play again.
“Practices are kind of rare once we get into the conference season, so we’ve got to take advantage of every one we can get.”
Grafton returns to game action today at 4:15 p.m., hosting Port Washington at John Long Middle School.