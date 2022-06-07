LA CROSSE — The WIAA state Div. 1 runner-up Homestead girls track team had a major cheerleader working the e-mail and text lines with Highlanders head coach John Krueger over the course of Friday and Saturday at UW-La Crosse.
One who knows what it’s like to be in that rarified air of state team glory, to work with elite athletes such as the caliber of new state record-holder in the pole vault Peyton Berryman and state champion 300-meter low hurdler Eva Brandenburg.
“It was a pretty good weekend,” Krueger laughed while standing on the Veterans Memorial Stadium infield just before receiving the state runner-up trophy. “We did not have this on our radar, not at all, but I had a great mentor in Dan Benson (retired coach of the 2010 state championship Homestead boys squad).
“He told me he had been biting his tongue all week, because he thought we had a legitimate chance at doing something like this.
“We all know that the state meet is a different animal when it comes to (team) scoring, that it comes down to girls performing at the highest-level possibilities, setting school records and even state records in the process.”
That’s what happened for the Highlanders, as they scored 36 points for their runner-up slot, holding off Chippewa Falls (35) for the honor while West De Pere ran away with the team title with 60.3 points.
It is the highest finish for a Homestead girls team since the Pat Pretty coached and Lynn Hidde-led 1983 squad won the Highlanders’ only girls WIAA state track team championship. Berryman and Brandenburg’s individual state titles are also the first for Homestead since Marissa Savitch claimed the second of her two 100 high hurdle crowns in 2010.
Benson was ecstatic when he saw the final team results.
“(I told John) I hate talking about point potential at state because it is a waste of time and energy,” Benson said, “but all season long you could see the pieces falling together with some seasoned veterans along with a nice group of freshmen and sophomores.
“What a great accomplishment.”
Led by great athletes who had a truly spectacular meet, including the two individual state champions, the Highlanders earned five top-six state medals and set school records in the 300 hurdles, the triple jump and the 800 relay.
A few weeks ago, Berryman was a frustrated North Shore Conference champion stuck at 12 feet after recording a personal best of 13 feet her junior year. She was state runner-up in the event last year and knew she had to reach higher if she wanted to be a champion.
She found her mojo Friday on a beautiful morning in La Crosse, soaring to a nine-inch victory with a clearance of 12-9, taking down Julia Moore of Arrowhead’s one-year old state Div. 1 mark of 12-8 by an inch.
“I'm feeling a lot better than I have all year,” she said. “Things got thrown off (course) for awhile but I just made up my mind to become a lot more determined. I was still hoping for a PR, still hoping to get 13 feet, but I was glad I was able to break the state record. I’m super excited, so glad to end things on a good note.”
Berryman will leave for the University of North Carolina this fall, where she will study and compete for the Tar Heels.
Meanwhile, Brandenburg, a sophomore, will ponder the magnitude of being known as a “returning state champion” when she presumably returns to La Crosse next June.
She came into the state meet as the top seed from the sectionals and proceeded to live up to all the hype. She qualified second for the finals out of the trials just .06 of a second Friday behind returning champion Anna Szepieniec of DeForest. Then on a cool, drizzly Saturday dominated the final, winning by .64 of a second over Szepieniac in a new school record of 44.1 seconds.
“This feels amazing,” she said. “Last year at state, I didn’t have the kind of meet that I wanted, but I worked hard, and I learned how to use my other leg (the trail leg) better. I only started doing these (the 300 hurdles) last year, so I think I’m still trying to figure them out.”
Earlier on Saturday, Brandenburg earned fifth in the 100 high hurdles (15.21).
Krueger sees vast potential in Brandenburg, who took down the school 300 hurdle mark (45.05) of the great Robin Young, a coleader along with Hidde of the 1983 state championship team.
“She could probably be a great multieventer (heptathlete) in a few years,” he said. “There are just not that many things she can’t do. She’s smart, super-dedicated, takes care of herself and best of all, has become a fan of the sport.”
And it was about the time of the 300 hurdles, with just a few events remaining, that people started doing some scoreboard watching.
“Bos (boys distance coach Andy Bosley) came up to me then and said: ‘I think you guys have a shot (at a team trophy),’” Krueger said.
And they did with help from all those other medal winning efforts.
On Friday, freshman Anisa Barnett took down the triple jump school mark with a fifth- place effort of 38-1/2. Then on Saturday, the 800 relay of senior Morgan Valentino, Natalie Mueller, Brandenburg and Korynne Moga, claimed third in 1:42.92. In Friday’s trials, they had set a new school mark of 1:42.83.
But that runner-up team trophy came down to the efforts of the third-to-last event on the program, the 200 dash. Moga had qualified seventh for the finals and then held her spot with a clocking of 25.66. She missed out on an individual medal by one spot, but earned two valuable team points.
“That was the difference,” said Krueger, “and you also look at the 100 hurdles, there was only .06 of a second between fifth and eighth.
It all added up to a very gratifying weekend for Krueger, who has been coaching the girls track team for the last 18 years along with his wife Heather.
“We’re still having fun here, strategizing practice, planning meets and working with the girls,” he said. “Times like this make it even better.”
HOMESTEAD BOYS
It was not quite the end to the season junior distance running ace Owen Bosley had envisioned, getting caught up in a sprint late in the 3,200 final Saturday and coming up a little short of eventual champion Griffin Ward (Middleton), but he is going to use as an opportunity to learn.
“It went almost according to plan,” he said. “But like it is almost everytime in this race, it comes down to the last lap.
“I just gave him too much space, lost a little momentum and I couldn’t make it up.”
Ward won in 9:07.04, while Bosley, who was fourth in last year’s 3,200, settled for second in 9:10.03.
Senior Logan Kluck is celebrating a fortuitous change of disciplines after claiming fifth place in the pole vault.
“They (the coaches) said ‘You should try this,’” he said in regard to the pole vault, “and I did. I started working on it in November and it came to me pretty quickly. It turned out to be fun.”
Kluck cleared 14 feet for his spot. Aaron Cummings (Hartford) won at 15-6.
“I was glad I made the change, but I never expected this,” Kluck said.