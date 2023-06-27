MEQUON — Trevor Cho grew up about the same distance away from Kapco Park as his childhood hero Ryan Krill would typically hit a home run for the Lakeshore Chinooks. So, it stands to reason that Cho spent a lot of time cheering on Nook Nation, well before he was named the fourth manager in franchise history.
“My Chinooks story is that I remember being in sixth or seventh grade and I heard about this new team coming in, and the house that I actually grew up in is literally a minute (away),” Cho recalled. “I can remember walking to games and I thought that this was Yankee Stadium and the Yankees were playing here, and I thought Ryan Krill was Derek Jeter. I honestly didn’t know the difference.
“I came to games and I can remember sitting in the general admission right there and I’d just come here and I’d just sit and watch and learn,” he added. “I got to come here almost every night.”
Cho noted that he does not recall taking part in any of the on-field promotions that take place between innings at every game. He was much more into the runs, hits and errors than what Gill was doing with fans in the stands or with trying to sign up for the minnow race.
“I honestly don’t remember doing an on-field promotion,” he recalled. “I was probably catching foul balls or I was probably trying to get Ryan Krill’s autograph.”
About two dozen games into his tenure as the club’s manager, he said that it is sinking in that he is the field general for the team he grew up supporting.
“Does it feel real? Yes and no,” Cho said. “If you told me back in the sixth grade that I’d be the manager for the Lakeshore Chinooks, I would have told you that you were crazy.
“At times it does, at times it doesn’t. I always try to keep that in perspective.”
While Cho got his introduction to Kapco Park as a fan, he did make it onto the field. He played high school baseball at Homestead and helped the Highlanders qualify for the WIAA state summer baseball tournament, which took place at the field. Several years later, he returned as a coach when he joined the Chinooks’ staff. Over the winter, he was named the team’s manager.
Oddly enough, his best memory from the facility came in a different capacity. Lakeshore hosted the 2014 Northwoods League All-Star Game and Cho recalls having the opportunity to watch a future Major League All-Star play.
“I came to the All-Star game here and I remember it like it was yesterday. Pete Alonso hit a home run to dead center,” Cho noted, adding that Alonso’s South squad went on to earn a 3-0 victory. “That honestly is probably the most fond memory I have from just watching the game.”
Cho played baseball through college before hitting a crossroads when his time in the field came to an end.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do when I was done playing. I was in school at Whitewater, in my fifth year, done with baseball, and it was touch and go,” he recalled of a journey that would eventually lead to coaching. “I knew I wanted to coach, so I just reached out to Sean Smith at Stiks Academy in Waukesha. He was great about letting me come on.
“I developed some awesome relationships, learned an amazing amount at Stiks, a lot from the guys that were my age that are in pro baseball, like Owen Miller,” Cho added about the current Milwaukee Brewers infielder.
Cho enjoyed his time at Stiks, but realized that it was time to take on his next challenge.
“I knew it was kind of time for college baseball, so I reached out to Mike Davenport at Madison College and he completely changed the way I think about baseball,” he said. “If I ever get credit for being a good coach or anything like that, I’m just going to point it right in the direction of Mike Davenport. It was an amazing opportunity working with him.”
From there, Cho accepted a position with Missouri State. He credited associate head coach Joey Hawkins with teaching him a lot about hitting. He said that he learned a lot from listening to stories from veteran pitching coach Paul Evans. Most of all, he called working with Bears’ head coach Keith Guttin the highlight of his time as a coach.
“I told him that if I ever bring him up in conversation, I have to tell this story,” Cho recalled. “It was my first game coaching any Div. 1 level, we’re in Conway, Ark., at the Country Inn and Suites, it’s about 4 a.m. and I can’t go to sleep. I’m just nervous as can be.
“So I go down to the lobby, I’ve got my scouting reports printed out, I’ve got the schedule for the day and I just keep reading everything over,” he continued. “He (Guttin) comes downstairs probably around 6:30 or 7 and he goes, ‘Hey, how you doing? It’s the best day of the year.’ He gets himself a coffee, sits right next to me and he goes, ‘What have you liked about this year, what haven’t you liked, what are you going to take with you and what aren’t you going to take with you?’ I’m sitting there as like a 24-year old GA (graduate assistant) and I’m just like Keith Guttin, who went to the College World Series, was a national seed, 22 big leaguers, he just asked me, a 24-year old who has never coached a Div. 1 game, what I think of the program.
“I can’t tell you how empowering that moment was.”
Cho has learned many lessons in his time, but he said there is no doubt which is most important.
“Baseball is undefeated and you need to respect the game in everything that you do. If you do that, good things are going to happen,” he explained. “I had no reason to work at Stiks, I had no reason to be at Madison College, I had no reason to be at Missouri State, no reason to be here with the Chinooks, but I’m glad that I have.”
That is one of the reasons that he embraces the grind of a long, sometimes grueling summer in the Northwoods League.
“It demands 72 games, it demands that you stay on the road in hotels, it demands that you have to use wood bats, it demands that you have doubleheaders mixed in there,” Cho said. “If you know that you can get it to the finish line, you’re going to leave better as a player or coach, so that’s how you have to attack that.”
But, baseball also gives back. It rewards the work that a person puts into the game and sometimes, it allows you to have the opportunity to play and coach close to home. That is certainly a dividend that Cho is enjoying with the Chinooks.
“When I was back in sixth or seventh grade, this was the best way to spend my nights. My favorite part about every single day is that my parents come to every game,” he said. “I just think that’s super cool that they can come to every game.
“That means a lot to me.”