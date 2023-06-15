The St. Paul ‘A’ boys basketball team defeated St. Marcus to win the 61st annual St. Paul Classic. They also won the Peace Hartford Tournament earlier in the season.
Pictured after winning the St. Paul Classic in the back row, from left, are coach Shaw, William Dobberpuhl, Jeremy Albers, Aiden Beverung, Parker Shaw, Kyran Lee Kelley, Dashton Metzger, Donnie Hilgart, Phallyn Basgall, coach Hilgart and coach Vahsholtz. In the front row are John Boesch, Keegan Mammen, Ethan Krueger, Chayse Eigenberger, Zach Nusberger and Eli Ernst.
