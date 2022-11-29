WEST BEND — Matt D’Amato had a clear vision for what he hoped to see from the Grafton girls basketball team last Tuesday in the season opener at West Bend West.
The Black Hawks’ veteran coach believed that if the squad maintained a high energy level at both ends of the floor it would go a long way toward creating turnovers and getting the rebounds the team will need in order to compete this season.
Grafton provided exactly what the coach was looking for throughout a 62-29 victory to get the season started.
“It was good,” D’Amato said. “You can look at it 100 different ways, and I’ll have all Thanksgiving break to look at it 100 different ways, but for our first game I’m proud of how we came out.
“The No. 1 focus was knowing that it’s not going to be perfect, but we need to have the energy to compete and to bring it on every play, and everyone needs to do it,” he added. “I do feel that every single player that touched the floor today responded with that kind of energy and that’s the biggest goal that I was hoping for today.
“The mental mistakes, the being in the wrong spot, those are things that we can clean up over practice, but the effort is something we need to establish right out of the gate and I was proud of them for that.”
Getting deflections on defense and cleaning the glass when a shot went up was a key part of the blueprint for success. The Spartans committed 31 turnovers and four different Grafton players grabbed at least five rebounds in a game the Black Hawks led the entire way.
“Having a rebounding mentality of everyone on the floor has got to rebound is important,” D’Amato said. “What we give up in height we make up in length and we have some players with some long arms and good anticipation skills, so they’re able to see a pass, read someone’s eyes and get deflections.
“That was one of our topics going into the game on our board; defensively goal No. 1 is we want to get deflections,” he added. “We want to keep them looking for passes, not getting easy shots and then get our hands on those passes and see if we can get out and run.”
Grace Viesselmann played a big role in that for the Black Hawks. The senior hauled in 10 rebounds and made six steals to go along with six points in a very active night that set the tone at both ends of the floor.
D’Amato explained that the strong performance was merely an extension of what he has seen on a daily basis from Viesselmann over the opening weeks of the season.
“She has brought it to practice for the two weeks defensively and doing all the little things. She has been fantastic,” he said.
“If she can put up six steals, 10 rebounds and she can get her hand on the ball and make an imprint on the defensive end, I’ll be a happy camper. She’s found this drive that has really taken her to the next level for her senior year.”
Sarah Aleknavicius led Grafton in scoring with 16 points, including a 3-pointer 20 seconds into the game that gave the visitors the lead for good. While D’Amato was pleased with the offensive production, he pointed to the junior’s performance in all facets of the game in the opener.
“She’s irreplaceable. She did a great job today. I’m looking forward to seeing her have more games like this,” the coach said. “She is, and continues to be, our consistent rock out there, on both ends of the floor. She’s going to be a handful for when she D’s someone up throughout the year this year because she’s so long and she’s disciplined. She also helps take control out there, she doesn’t make many bad passes.”
Grafton also got a nice contribution from Marissa Morgan. The sophomore earned some varsity minutes last season, but looked right at home as she got her first start and poured in 14 points.
According to D’Amato, that is merely a sample of things to come.
“She’s very smart. She’s very cerebral with how she sees the game,” he said. “Everyone’s going to be shocked to see a Marissa Morgan that can really do some special things.”
Grafton will be back in action today, hosting Franklin in a nonconference game at 7:15 p.m. The Black Hawks will then host Laconia in another nonconference clash Thursday at 7 p.m.