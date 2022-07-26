MEQUON — When Peyton Berryman arrived on the campus of UW-La Crosse last month for the WIAA track and field championships, the Homestead senior had an ambitious to-do list.
She was looking to win the state title in pole vault, was hoping to break the meet record and was trying to clear 13-feet in the process.
While she came up a couple inches shy of her third objective, Berryman set a new standard in the event with a height of 12 feet, 9 inches to win the championship.
“It was a tiny bit disappointing (not clearing 13 feet), but ultimately I’m glad that I broke it because I could have had a lot worse of a day,” Berryman said about setting the state meet record. “After I won, I was kind of relieved and I was pretty calm. Once I won the state record I was excited, but I still tried to stay calm so that I could focus and jump higher.”
Berryman came up with her list of objectives for the state meet after being somewhat disappointed by finishing third the previous year.
“Junior year I only jumped 12-3 at state, and going into state I had jumped 13, so I thought I was going to win and break the record,” Berryman explained. “That didn’t happen, so this year doing it, it was kind of a little bit of a comeback, I guess, for me. I was really determined to get it this year since it was my senior year.”
While she ended the season on a strong note, there were some challenges along the way during her senior campaign. She missed time due to both illness and injury, then had a tough time just getting an opportunity to compete due to a wet, windy, chilly spring.
“It wasn’t what I was hoping for. I was hoping to do a little bit better, but I kind of had a few setbacks going into the season,” Berryman said. “State was probably my best meet.”
She added that the weather proved to be a frustrating nemesis along the way on a few fronts. One is that the conditions for her junior year were somewhat misleading because the season started later due to COVID-19 impacting the WIAA sports schedule, so track and field did not have an indoor season that year and it took place a bit later than usual, so the temperatures were more favorable. This year, the conditions made it tough to practice outdoors on a regular basis and Homestead also competed in several meets where some field events were postponed due to precipitation and wind.
“It was definitely a big challenge for me because I don’t do very well in cold weather,” Berryman added. “I participated in the meets that I could, which wasn’t a ton of them. I didn’t really participate in a lot of the meets because of the weather and a lot of them got canceled because of rain.”
However, Berryman made the best of the situation and ended up on the top of the podium in La Crosse. What makes that accomplishment even more notable is that she did it in an event she knew virtually nothing about just four years earlier.
“Before freshman year, I didn’t even know pole vault was a thing,” she reflected. “Freshmen year, I found out about it, tried it and one of my friends on the team was jumping like 10 feet. I think her PR was 10-6, so I thought that was really good, so I was trying to do what she did and get where she was. Also, I remember looking at our school record, which was 11-6, and I was like, ‘That’s so high. How can anyone jump that high.’ My coach was like, ‘You could break that,’ and I’m like no, there’s no way I could break that.”
Berryman began competing in track and field when she was in sixth grade, but what really led her to pole vault was a different sport. She said she began gymnastics when she was around 3 years old, and pole vault is kind of an extension of that sport.
“I started pole vault because a lot of my gymnastics friends were also doing pole vault. There’s a lot of similarities between gymnastics and pole vault, kind of, so my friends were like you should try it,” she recalled. “I tried it and I thought it was pretty fun and I ended up doing well in it.”
She conceded that she really did not know what she was doing in her first year in that event, but it turned out that she had a natural aptitude for it and found some success right away. That was the boost she needed to keep going and eventually become a record-setting state champion.
“Usually if I am not good at things right away, I don’t like to do it,” Berryman said. “I kind of got into it and my first meet, it was JV, but I won with like seven feet and that was the first time I jumped over a bar, so I thought that was pretty good.”
That early taste of success was all it took and soon she was nearing 10 feet. By the end of the season, she had a best of 9-6 and accomplished that without knowing many of the tricks that would ultimately yield two state medals.
“I jumped 9-6, that was my PR. I didn’t learn how to bend the pole yet or anything, so I was straight-poling it over 9-6, which is pretty decent,” she said, adding that she then began investing time in the sport at Polebenders Vault Club in Waukesha. “I would go there three times a week. My coach taught me how to bend the pole, so then I was jumping 11.
“I learned all the small details, like pressing well,” Berryman added. “Timing is a big thing in pole vault as well.”
Timing was also key to her improvement. Berryman said she went to a camp after her freshman year and heard something that inspired her to continue to perfect her craft.
“Going into my sophomore year, I went to a pole vault camp at UCLA, and I was talking to the coach and they were like, ‘Wow, you just started this year?’ I was jumping over a 11-foot bunji, and they were like if you jump 12-feet, you can go D-1,’” she recalled, noting that the standards for Division 1 athletes have increased several inches since then. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. I could go to anywhere I want then, if I get really good at it.'” She garnered attention from several programs, including California Poly, Illinois, Minnesota and Virginia. However, she knew she wanted to be a Tar Heel and will compete for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
“Weather was kind of a big thing,” she said about the process of selecting a school. “It has a nice campus, nice facilities. I liked everyone on the team when I met them on my official (college visit). It was just the perfect fit for me.”
She plans to major in sports exercise science and make an impact on her new team.
“I’m pretty excited for that,” she said. “The ACC is a pretty hard conference, so I don’t know how I’ll do there but I’m going to try to get some good marks.”