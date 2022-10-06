MEQUON — Staying aggressive was the key for Grafton during a North Shore Conference girls volleyball match Monday at Homestead as the Black Hawks earned a 3-1 victory.
Black Hawks head coach Chad Tuszkiewicz felt his team was a bit sluggish out of the gate, but the visitors never trailed in the opening set on the way to earning a 25-21 victory.
The key for Grafton in a set that was close all the way was preventing the Highlanders from putting together a prolonged run of points. Tuszkiewicz said that has been an emphasis for the Black Hawks recently.
“That’s one of the things that we’ve been working on in practice, that first ball side-out, first ball kill, trying to keep our side-out percentage high,” the second-year Grafton coach explained. “When we side-out at a high rate, we’re a hard team to beat. But when we allow ourselves to get caught in a rotation, in a rut, that’s where we tend to have some difficulties.”
The Black Hawks jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the game, but the Highlanders responded with their only prolonged rally of the set to even the score at 12-12. Homestead remained within striking distance the rest of the way, but were never able to overtake the visitors.
“I think we started off a little slow and not always trusting our eyes,” Homestead coach Ali Porter said. “We have an injury that we’re trying to figure out how to sort around, so I think that was sort of a thing we were working through tonight.”
The Highlanders lost freshman outside hitter Audrey Johnson to an injury during a tournament on Saturday, and the coach noted that the team did not have a chance to practice between then and Monday’s match.
“We’re kind of learning it on the fly,” Porter said. “We’re very lucky because we have a lot of players who can play a lot of spots, so right now it’s sort of an opportunity to figure out who can play which spot or where our ceiling is the highest for who can play which spot.”
After earning a narrow victory in the opening set, Grafton took control early in the second game and never looked back. The Black Hawks bolted out to a 9-3 lead and turned it into an 18-6 advantage a short time later on the way to claiming a 25-12 victory.
“I think we passed better out of servereceive and I think we kept them out of system more,” Tuszkiewicz responded when asked what his team did well while taking a 2-0 lead in the match. “That second set, we passed well, we kept them out of system, we made them give us more free balls than we sent and that’s something we’ve been trying to work hard on. I think that was the key in that second set.”
Senior Kaitlin Mangan contributed a pair of blocks and added a kill late in that game to help put it in the win column for the Black Hawks. The Grafton coach was pleased with that sequence to help the team finish off the set.
“She’s really been working hard in practice, particularly with her swing, but the biggest thing with Kaitlin is her blocking is really, really stellar. She’s solid out of that middle and that’s where she gives us a really good boost,” Tuskiewicz said. “She’s really been working hard to try and keep that swing more consistent and be more aggressive.”
Homestead was not ready to call it a night even after a decisive loss in the second game and the Highlanders responded by taking an early lead in the third set. The home side tallied five of the first seven points to begin what became a game of scoring runs.
Grafton rallied to claim a 13-10 lead, only for Homestead to claw back on top by scoring 11 of the next 15 points. It was close the rest of the way, but the home side eventually pulled out a 26-24 victory to extend the match.
“I think they finally felt confident in what they were reading from the other team,” Porter said about one of several keys to success in that set. “I think they went out there wanting this win. We’ve been looking for a conference win.
“I think the fight was there and we showed up.”
The Homestead coach indicated that everyone on the floor played a roll in winning that game, but pointed to freshman Nyla Steltz and junior Chase LaLonde when asked for central figures that contributed to that triumph.
“Nyla Steltz we asked to play a couple different spots tonight as we're trying to figure out this injury. I think she stepped up really well in a way that mattered,” Porter said. “I think that Chase LaLonde has been really reliable in what she does. She’s been a real anchor for us.”
Homestead jumped out to a 9-6 lead in the fourth set, but an 8-2 surge by the visitors stemmed the tide. The Highlanders would rally a short time later to even the score at 15-all, but the Black Hawks finished things off by taking 10 of the last 14 points of the match.
“I think toward the end of that fourth set I think we saw our girls just serve aggressive, catch them off guard,” Tuskiewicz said. “Then we were able to make some passes and make some plays to keep serve, to stay on serve.
“I called a timeout on serve because we were just being to timid and I wanted the girls to be aggressive on serve and swinging,” the coach added about a stoppage early on in that final stretch. “We did that. We came out of that timeout and we kept pushing.”
With the victory, Grafton improved to 17-10 overall and 2-5 in conference action. The Black Hawks return to the road for an NSC match Tuesday at Hartford slated for 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, Homestead fell to 6-16 on the season and 0-7 in league play. The Highlanders will be back on the court today at 7 p.m. at Cedarburg.