SLINGER — Al Strobel won the 30-lap Super Beez main event Sunday at the Slinger Speedway as the world’s fastest quarter-mile oval hosted the Small Car Nationals.
Strobel took the checkered flag ahead of Paul Reagles and Nick Schmidt, who finished second and third respectively. Carl Benn crossed the finish line in fourth and Mark Dewey was fifth. Todd Buckley finished sixth followed by Dan Braun in seventh and Brian Hillringhouse claimed eighth. The father-son duo of Marty Tackes and Brandon Tackes completed the top 10 finishers in ninth and 10th, respectively.
Brandon Tackes and Schmidt were the winners of the Super Beez heat races and Strobel took top time honors in qualifying with a lap time of 13.562 seconds.
Travis Kreuser took top honors in the 30-lap Slinger Bees main event over Misty Benn and Jason Clope, while Ricky Gebhard and Anthony Dorzok finished fourth and fifth, respectively.Tom Elsinger Jr. was sixth, followed by Mitchell Strobel in seventh and Todd Snow in eighth. Cody Booth took ninth and Kendall Becker was 10th.
The feature event marked the final round of the Twin Bee challenge. Points were combined from the July 9 program and Gebhard claimed the overall title and the $1,000 top prize. Benn and Kreuser were the winners of the Slinger Bees heat races and Gebhard was the fastest qualifier after turning in a lap time of 15.207 seconds.
Ayrton Brockhouse drove to a dominating win in the 25-lap Great North Legends main event. Dylan Schwanbeck finished second and Ayden Brockhouse took the checkered flag in third. Tyler Ledbetter drove to a fourth place finish while Benjamin Massman came home in fifth. Mark Anderson finished in the sixth position, ahead of Rose Borntreger in seventh and Lincoln Cain in eighth. Spencer Polacek and Mark Wellman rounded out the top 10 finishers.
Great North Legends heat race victories were claimed by Borntreger and Ayrton Brockhouse, with Brockhouse garnering top time honors in qualifying with a lap time of 13.327 seconds.
Penn Sauter rebounded from an early incident which relegated him to the tail of the field and drove forward to win the 20-lap Bandolero main event. Bentley Thompson finished second while Mason Obermeyer turned in a career-best third place result. Carter Stein finished fourth and Ace Oldenhoff was fifth. Emily Billings crossed the finish line in sixth and Markus Obermeyer was seventh. Hunter Graham finished in the eighth spot followed by Axel Oldenhoff and Jayden Johnson in ninth and tenth respectively. Bandolero heat race victories were recorded by Cole Kurth and Penn Sauter and Sauter was also the fastest qualifier with a lap time of 14.521 seconds.
Sean Eurick claimed his first career Slinger feature victory by holding off Rob Baaske to win the 25-lap American Super Cup feature. Brandyn Wind finished third followed by JoJo Fadke and Michael Rose in fourth and fifth place respectively. Nathan Feary was the sixth-place finisher followed by Sebastian Beaupre in seventh and Shane Davis in eighth. Mick Ellis finished ninth followed by Rylee Baaske in tenth. Mick Ellis and Sean Eurick were the winners of the American Super
Cup heat races while Rob Baaske set a new track record in qualifying with a lap time of 14.668 seconds.
Kasey Vander Loop drove to a convincing win in the 25-lap Wisconsin Sport Truck feature over Landon Braatz and Logan Mahoney. Masyn Liedke was fourth and Caden Liedke finished fifth. Dallas Laramore was the sixth place finisher followed by Kaden Kostichka in seventh and Alex Ruedinger in eighth. Blake Vandenboom and Mason Calmes completed the top ten finishers in ninth and tenth respectively. Wisconsin Sport Truck heat races were won by Masyn Liedke and Kasey Vander Loop while Vander Loop also set a new track record in qualifying by turning in a lap in 13.651 seconds.
The Spectator One on One races were postponed after rain showers, thunder and lightening descended on the track following the Wisconsin Sport Truck feature.