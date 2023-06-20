If anyone needed a reminder about the unpredictable nature of baseball, the past 10 days provided a prime example of what makes the game fun and interesting. And, occasionally frustrating.
I will admit to you that about a week ago, I was close to writing off the season for the Milwaukee Brewers. The local team had just been swept by an Oakland squad that many pundits have been calling historically bad. Then, the local nine went and lost two straight games in Minnesota, including a game in which Devin Williams failed to shut the door for the first time all season.
Let’s just say things were looking bleak. So, what happens after that? Naturally, the Brewers swept Pittsburgh, and as a result, the team entered the week in first place in the National League Central.
Would it have been a bit hasty to say the team was not going to make the playoffs after the disastrous weekend series against the soon-to-be-Las Vegas Athletics? Absolutley. Is it way too premature to say the Brewers are going to the playoffs as division champs? Also, yes.
I had originally planned to do this column at the midway mark of the season, but figured this was the perfect opportunity in an effort to keep all things in perspective.
If you recall, I predicted that the Brewers would finish 87-75 this season and claim a spot in the expanded Major League Baseball playoffs as a wild card. After sweeping the Pirates, the team improved to 37-34, which puts Milwaukee on pace for 84 wins, two games less than what the team won last season.
With that said, let’s take an honest inventory of where things stand.
I don’t start with this item to make excuses for some of the struggles the club encountered in May and at times over the past 10 days, but the team has been ravaged by injuries.
In just the starting rotation, the club has been without Brandon Woodruff for a large chunk of the season, Eric Lauer missed time and was so ineffective that he was optioned to the minors and Wade Miley, an offseason acquisition that seemed curious at the time but has proven to be a valuable pickup, missed about a month.
That list does not even include Adrian Houser, who we knew would start the season on the injured list, along with Aaron Ashby. Add all of that up and it is an entire starting rotation worth of pitchers that has missed a significant amount of time already.
With that said, the pitching staff have definitely helped the team play its way into the playoff race. Julio Teheran, a recent pickup that seemingly came out of baseball obscurity, has been sensational over his first handful of starts with the club. Corbin Burnes has been solid, but not yet spectacular. Freddy Peralta has shown the flashes of brilliance he continues to tease fans with mixed with being plagued by the big inning, which has been a familiar nemesis throughout his career.
Overall, there is reason for optimism from this part of the team during the second half of the season, as Woodruff is slated to return and better days could be ahead for Burnes and Peralta based on their track records.
My main concern about the team coming into the season was the bullpen. I had faith in Williams continuing to be a dependable reliever — and he may end up being the club’s only all-star — but it was the pitchers that would bridge the gap from the starters to the closer that concerned me. Early on, that group was solid and dependable. More recently, my concerns have been somewhat validated. Losing Matt Bush — yet another injured pitcher — did not help.
I suspect that if the club is going to make some moves ahead of the trade deadline this would be an area the Brewers would likely target.
The offense has been inconsistent to say the least. In the opening weeks of the season, it seemed as simple as when the Brewers scored a run, they won, and if they failed to score, they lost. They were shut out several times and that continues to be a problem.
I don’t have comments about every player that has swung a bat for the team this year, but do want to mention a few players.
Let’s start with Christian Yelich. For three years, I have been asked various forms of, ‘What’s wrong with him?’ The answer I generally give is that the question is flawed. The player we got accustomed to in his first two years is not the player he was with the Miami Marlins. He arrived in Milwaukee and won two batting titles and hit 80 home runs in his first two seasons here. He was never that player before and I think it was unrealistic to expect that to continue, even before the injury he sustained late in the 2019 season.
In five years with the Marlins, he batted .290 with 59 homers — including 39 over his final two seasons in Miami — and stole 72 bases. His on-base percentage was .369.
Yes, he was down the past two seasons, although he continued to get on base at a consistent rate. The player we have seen this season is who I think he truly is, and a .271 batting average with a .367 OBP, 14 doubles, nine homers and 16 steals is a valuable asset. I liked it last season when they put him in the leadoff position in the batting order. I would keep him there. Let him get on base and use his speed, then pop the occasional long ball. You could certainly argue that is not the role the Brewers envisioned when making him the highest paid player in franchise history, but the team can definitely contend if he continues to produce at the level he has this season.
The season has been frustrating at times, but I like that the club has given some of its young players an opportunity to show what they can do. I am hopeful that Brice Turang will succeed when he returns to the big club at some point down the road. Garrett Mitchell was off to a good start and hopefully he will be able to shake the injury bug, which has been a nuisance for him early in his career. Joey Wiemer has been fun to watch play so far and certainly has distinguished himself with a unique style. I believe he will get on base more consistently as he continues to settle in as a big leaguer. He is on pace for a 20-homer, 20-steal season as a rookie. I think they have found a keeper there.
It has been a lot of fun watching Lakeshore Chinook alums Brian Anderson and Owen Miller have success in their first seasons with the Brewers. Their defensive versatility has been invaluable as the club has been tasked with moving people all over the diamond as various players get hurt. They have also carried the team for stretches offensively.
Finally, William Contreras has proven that he can be the long-term answer behind the plate. I don’t think anyone is reminded of a peak Jonathan Lucroy yet by Contreras, but he is just 25 and is not eligible for free agency until 2028.
So, where does all this leave the Brew Crew heading into the second half of the season? Probably in the mix to win a Central division title. I really don’t believe emerging Cincinnati or the Pirates are a credible threat to win the title, although the Reds may be tempted to use some of their prospect capital to make some moves and they could be dangerous if that happens. The Cubs cannot seem to get out of their own way.
And then, there is St. Louis. I think every Brewers fan is constantly looking over their shoulder for where the Cardinals are. With two potential Hall of Famers in the middle of their lineup and a history of always seeming to be a contender, I am not counting them out until they are mathematically eliminated from the race. The first half of the season has been an unmitigated disaster for the team, but I still view them as the favorite to win the division.
But, the main thing is the Brewers are in mix going into late June. It is always said you cannot win the division in the first half of the season, but you can lose it. It hasn’t always been pretty, but they are right where they need to be.