When two groups are polar opposites right now. To the casual observer, that might be fascinating. To Packer Nation, it could be frightening.
Green Bay features a group of cornerbacks that rank among the NFL’s finest. On the flip side, the Packers’ uninspiring safety group could be among the league’s worst.
Are the safeties capable of upping their level of play? Or will the entire secondary be dragged down by a safety group that struggled in 2022 and was largely ignored this offseason?
“We’re just waiting to see who’s going to step up,” defensive backs coach Ryan Downard said.
Get in line. A year ago, Darnell Savage was benched late in the season, and he’s now being asked to anchor the group.
Adrian Amos, the Packers’ most steady safety since 2019, was allowed to leave in free agency. He was replaced with Jonathan Owens and Tarvarius Moore, two players that have had limited success since entering the league in 2018.
Holdover Rudy Ford and rookie Anthony Johnson also hope to make a bid for playing time.
After the NFL Draft in April, general manager Brian Gutekunst was asked specifically about his safeties and said, “If we can make our team better, we’re going to do that.”
Right now, though, this is the safety group the Packers will be taking to camp. And it doesn’t instill much fear in offenses anywhere.
Amos had been the definition of steady since arriving as a free agent in 2019. And while Amos struggled at times in 2022, it was somewhat of a surprise the Packers ignored him in free agency before he signed with the New York Jets last month.
“Adrian Amos, I think anytime that you lose a guy that has had a ‘C’ on his chest, those are tough guys to replace, not only what he brought to us on the football field but what he brought to us in this building, what he brought to us in the locker room every single day,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “But, again, that’s part of the NFL. That’s part of the league we’re in. Change is unfortunate, it happens. You have to just move on and find a way to get better.”
The only way that will happen in Green Bay is if the light finally goes on for Savage, who’s now entering his fifth season.
Savage, a 2019 first round draft pick, is fantastically athletic, but has ranked among the worst tackling safeties in the league his entire career. Savage led the secondary with 12 missed tackles last year and was sent to the bench for a three game stretch late in the season.
Green Bay picked up Savage’s fifth-year option before the 2022 season, or he’d almost certainly be gone.
Savage did play 819 snaps last season, has the most potential of Green Bay’s safeties and will be given every chance to lead this unit. But if Savage is the closest thing you have to a sure thing, you’re in trouble.
“There’s a lot of things in his game that we’ve addressed with his point of attack tape that we need to get back to,” Downard said of Savage. “Some of his early success in the league, I think we need to get back to. But I don’t want to focus on the result with him. I don’t want to focus on, ‘This is what I need you to get to.’ I want to focus on how. How do we get to that?
“So let’s look at the tape, let’s look at why you missed these tackles, let’s look at why you popped the crack block here, let’s look at why you didn’t make the play in a deep zone. Right? So, and then I’ve got to apply that to drills. Me, as the position coach, I’ve got to do a better job of putting him in positions so we can rep that in practice and then he can execute in the game.”
The second safety position will be up for grabs during training camp.
Owens, the husband of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, was a 17-game starter for Houston last season and signed with Green Bay last month. Owens played 971 snaps and had 125 tackles in 2022, but Pro Football Focus ranked him as one of the NFL’s poorest safeties.
“My agent kind of explained you can come in, man, it’s an open room, everyone’s coming here to compete and make each other better,” Owens said of Green Bay’s safety group. “This is probably the best opportunity for me to come to in the NFL. It was really waiting for the perfect opportunity.”
The Packers signed Ford one week before the 2022 season began, and according to PFF, Ford (74.6) graded out much higher than Owens (48.3) or Savage (47.5) did. Ford — who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at his Auburn pro day in 2017 — played 442 snaps, had a career-high three interceptions and could certainly win a starting job with a big summer.
“What I saw from Rudy is, as I think you guys probably all saw, is he’s got real speed, OK?” Downard said. “I saw that on the field, I saw that in practice, he’s got the ability to tackle and track ballcarriers, which … is a premium.”
Moore, a special teams standout during his five seasons in San Francisco, signed with Green Bay in March. Moore has 13 career starts and he’ll be given a chance to win a starting job, but chances are he winds up an anchor on Green Bay’s improving special teams units.
“He has some coverage skill and he does have some power on contact, too, which I saw when I viewed him as a free agent,” Downard said of Moore. “I think he understands what the standard needs to be, but he adds a good element to our room, especially since we’re in this phase right now where there is some youth and there is some competition.”
While the Packers could be challenged at safety, they shouldn’t have those problems at cornerback. Jaire Alexander ranks among the NFL’s best at the position, while Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas give Green Bay a trio most teams would love to have.
Some wondered how Alexander would respond after signing a four-year, $84 million contract in May 2022 that made him the NFL’s highest-paid corner. Alexander’s answer? With the best season of his career.
Alexander was PFF’s fourth-highest graded cornerback in 2022 when he led the Packers with a career-high five interceptions. Alexander had a team-best 14 passes defensed, a career-high four tackles for loss and was largely responsible for holding Minnesota star Justin Jefferson to one catch in a critical Week 17 win.
Stokes and Douglas will battle for the starting job opposite of Alexander, but it could take Stokes some time to join the competition.
Stokes, Green Bay’s first round draft pick in 2021, had a terrific rookie season with a