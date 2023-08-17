Wisconsin’s turkey population is doing well according to Department of Natural Resources Assistant Turkey and Pheasant Ecologist Alissa Kakatsch. She said the turkey harvest this spring was up 19% from last year and 6% above the 10-year average.
A total of 43,439 turkeys were registered statewide by hunters this spring. Hunters in Ozaukee County registered 295 including 249 adult males, 43 juvenile males and three bearded hens. Washington County hunters registered 709 including 593 adult males, 106 juvenile males (jakes) and 10 bearded hens. Waukesha hunters registered 641 with 559 adult males, 81 juvenile males and one bearded hen.
“We only can evaluate it by harvest summaries,” Kakatsch said. “We don’t have any actual recent production data.”
One way the DNR looks at the turkey population to see if it is trending up or down, is to examine hunter success percentages. The success rate this spring was 19% compared to 17.7% last spring and 16.9% in spring of 2021.
Weather during the hunting season can influence the success percentage, but with six weeklong hunting periods in the spring hunt, weather variables tend to even out.
“Our five-year average is roughly 18%,” Kakatsch said. “Even for the last decade, that hunter success rate has remained consistent between 17% and 21% without dramatic fluctuation.”
The DNR is collecting population data with a new game brood survey that uses input from citizen volunteers. The survey asks participants to record turkey, ruffed grouse, pheasant and gray partridge observed during the month of August.
“Our first year was last year that we did it,” Kakatsch said. “We got almost 1,000 reports. Hopefully, once we get a couple years under our belts we can establish some trends to actually see some population trends. That will help us to have an actual idea on population production data.”
To participate in the game brood survey the ArcGIS Survey123 app needs to be downloaded to the participant’s cell phone. It can be downloaded from Google Play for Android devices or the Apple App Store for IOS devices. The screen icon after downloading is labeled Survey123.
When a user sees a brood of game birds, the app should be opened and “continue without signing in” should be selected. That takes the user to the WI DNR Game Bird Survey. After tapping the DNR icon users should tap on “Collect”. The next window has instructions, and the second page brings up a map with the user’s location pinned.
The species of game bird is then selected, and the number of adult males, adult females, unknown adults and total young are recorded. When all birds are recorded the check on the bottom right corner should be tapped. The survey can then be sent or saved to be sent later.
Turkey brood survival is influenced by the weather when the broods hatch. Cold, wet periods have a negative impact on survival, but extremely dry conditions are also not favorable.
“That’s always the one variable we can’t control” Kakatsch said. “This spring and summer has been iffy depending on what part of the state you are in. It’s been a little dry, but it hasn’t been too bad.”
Nest predators like raccoons, opossums, coyote, fox and skunks also have a negative influence on the turkey population.
Wisconsin’s spring season structure that spreads hunting pressure over six weeks helps keep the turkey population stable, Kakatsch said. Many states have one opening day when every hunter with a tag can try to harvest a turkey. That leads to intense pressure on turkeys early in the season, and that can disrupt breeding.
She said the fall turkey season harvest is small and does not significantly impact the population.