I have found that there are two subjects that I occasionally write about that generate a pleasantly surprising amount of response from readers — professional wrestling and sports cards.
After the last time I wrote about sports cards, one person was nice enough to stop into our office to inform me that he saw a copy of a baseball card I mentioned I had been searching for sale at a local store.
The card in question is the 1965 Topps baseball card of Bob Uecker. I have wanted it ever since he told a story during a Milwaukee Brewers broadcast that he convinced the photographer that he was now a switch hitter and wanted to pose as a left-handed batter for that year’s card. The sales job worked and he is pictured that year batting from the opposite side, although everyone’s favorite baseball funnyman would probably joke that his average might have been higher if he actually tried to hit that way.
In any event, it turns out that the card was a little out of the range I was willing to spend on it at that time. However, I recently attended the Chicago Sports Spectacular, a large sports card show in Rosemont, Ill., and was finally able to make a purchase that allowed me to get my grubby little mitts on a copy of that coveted card.
I was also able to come across another holy grail card … that I never knew existed. I picked up a card autographed by CC Sabathia with him pictured in his Brewers’ uniform. For those unaware, or may have forgotten, the left-handed pitcher probably made more impact in 18 games for Milwaukee than anyone has ever made in as few games in franchise history. He played a key role in helping the team make the playoffs in 2008, which marked the first playoff appearance for the Brew Crew in 26 years.
I had always hoped at some point to get an autograph from him on something showing him in a Brewers uniform, so I jumped at the opportunity to pick that up, especially at what seemed like a reasonable price.
That is the backdrop for me to write about cards, which I would probably do every week if possible. However, like wrestling, I limit myself to one or two times a year, generally when something big is happening or when I believe there is something worth mentioning.
In 2020, I explained that the value of sports cards were exploding in value and that new releases were nearly impossible to find in stores. The market has cooled somewhat since then, but in talking to friends and fellow collectors, as well as observing the scene at local sports card shows, they remain very popular.
While it would be fun for me to write about trends in the sports card market and what to look for if you are a new collector, my purpose here is to discuss sports card shows.
I meet people at card shows all the time who say either they are new to the hobby or haven’t been to a show in decades and are amazed by how things have changed. Based on my observation, new shows continue to pop up and the attendance at these shows is better than ever.
Therefore, I would like to focus on the card show experience based upon the various shows I frequently attend within a drivable distance.
I will start by mentioning that unfortunately, we do not have any truly local shows, so as things stand currently, it requires at least a roughly 30-minute drive to attend any of these shows. Also, this is not a comprehensive list of all the shows within a 90-minute trip, but these are the ones I am the most familiar with and I believe they offer something for everyone who is into collectibles.
The most important thing to understand is that there is no such thing as a typical card show.
Over the past several years, I have probably been to shows promoted by roughly a dozen different people, and they range from about 25 dealers with cards in a single room to the massive shows in Chicago that have hundreds of dealers showcasing millions of dollars worth of cards and featuring appearances by some of the biggest names in sports, who are paid good money to sign autographs.
There is as much variety in the type of shows as there are ways to collect. Collectively, card show vendors are great at having offerings that will appeal to everyone. However, even though I am really into the sports card game, I sometimes struggle to find when and where there are shows in the region. Therefore, I thought I provide a quick preview of the shows I am most familiar with and what you can expect to find if you want to take a little drive and see what amounts to a sports collectors museum. Or paradise.
Fat Daddy’s Card Show takes place the first Saturday of each month in Oak Creek. This show has grown substantially since I started attending it regularly before the Covid pandemic. There are four rooms full of sports cards and memorabilia, in addition to Pokemon, other non-sport offerings and sports card storage supplies. It features roughly 100 different vendors filling approximately 175 tables. The admission price is $1, and that money is donated to the Salvation Army. The location of the event is the Salvation Army Community Center at 8853 S. Howell. I would add that they also feature a snack bar, which probably has the best offerings of any of the shows I regularly attend. There is also occasionally an autograph guest. The last one was in December, when former Brewers pitcher Don August signed autographs for free.
Madison also features a monthly card show, at the Sheraton Hotel at 706 John Nolen Drive. It typically takes place the third or fourth Saturday of the month, and future dates are April 29, May 27 and June 17. This show features roughly 125 tables full of cards covering banquet rooms on the first and second floor of the hotel. Admission is free and there is plenty of parking available. Much like the show in Oak Creek, there are a variety of value boxes in which cards can be had for as little as a dime each and, at the other end of the economic spectrum, you can also find vintage offerings featuring baseball greats such as Hank Aaron and Mickey Mantle.
While there are many vendors who set up shop at both of those shows, many of them adjust their offerings to the respective market. For example, in Oak Creek, it may be a bit easier to find cards of Brewers and Bucks players, while Madison sometimes has more cards featuring players with a connection to the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and even Minnesota teams.
If you would rather drive north or are working on a Packers collection, the Green Bay show may be more your style. Unlike the other shows I have mentioned so far, this one takes place at less regular intervals. The next one is coming up April 15, but it will then be off until Sept. 16.
This show has brought in Packers players in the past, including tight end Paul Coffman at the show in May 2022, and has grown to fill a banquet hall and a hallway. Admission and on-site parking are free and there is plenty of room to spread out and browse at this show.
The event takes place at the KI Convention Center at 333 Main Street, which is just a short drive away from Lambeau Field. For added fun, the card show will take place at the same time and place as the Titletown Trade-A-Thon, which will feature plenty of beer signs and collectibles for sale. I have never attended that event before, but it seems like a great chance to fill a rec room in a single day.
A bit further down the road, the National Sports Collectors Convention, known simply in the hobby as The National, will be taking place in the Chicago area this summer. The annual event will fill the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center from July 26 to July 30.
To put in perspective how large this convention is, there will be more than 600 vendors on hand, more than 100 autograph guests will be present and Super VIP tickets have already sold out.
The National was last in Chicago in 2021, and I wrote about my experience at the event at that time. It is hard to summarize such a massive show, but it truly has everything a person with even a passing interest in sports collectibles could possibly want to see or buy. Walking the show floor really is like being in a museum, but everything is for sale. There are dozens of copies of the Michael Jordan rookie card, baseballs autographed by Babe Ruth and World Series programs dating back to the 1950s. There will also be vendors selling cards for as cheap as a quarter.
The show will be the highlight of my summer and I am already looking forward to spending several days on the convention floor, checking out everything there is to see and talking to like-minded sports fanatics.
As you can tell, the modern sports card show has evolved a great deal from the days of having about 15 people set up in a small, smoky room selling cards from a shoe box. These days, kids of all ages are checking out cards that are signed and others that feature pieces of uniforms. Show goers carry around cases with their graded cards and look to make deals for values that would stun a person who last attended a show when Robin Yount was still an active player and the price a customer and a vendor were haggling over involved a nickel when discussing his latest Upper Deck card.
The main thing to remember is to collect what you like. One of the things I have been working on is completing a 1985 Topps baseball set. There is no real reason that has become something I have decided to build from scratch other than I always liked the way those cards look. It has been fun to pick up a few cards at shows along the way and do some trading with friends to help fill the empty spots in the binder I am trying to fill with all 792 cards.
With all that said, happy collecting!