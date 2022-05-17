Teams settle for a hard-fought draw

GRAFTON — The final result of a 2-2 draw felt just about right when the West Bend co-op traveled to Grafton for a North Shore Conference match Thursday evening.
“We went down early, and I was really happy the way they settled in. Grafton came out real strong, possession of the ball, moving it quick, but once we settled in, I think both teams were evenly matched,” West Bend coach Chris Susnik said. “It was two teams that were playing hard and going for a win. Just a fun game overall.”
Grafton struck quickly, netting a goal less than three minutes into the match. Senior forward Elisabeth Sewart got the ball, moved around a defender and took it in and finished for the quick strike.
“We played a good through ball to her. She used her speed well to get in front of them and did a great job of just placing it in the corner,” Grafton co-head coach Greg Springman said. “We talk to her a lot at practice, try to not go for power when you’re one on one with the keeper, just place it in the corner, and she did a great job with that.”
The Black Hawks’ coach was understandably pleased with the way things started for his club.
“Early on we did a good job of possessing and playing to feet and that created that chance, and we were able to put the first one away,” he said. “High school soccer, I always say, is taking advantage of the chances you get and we did that early on.”
While the home team got off to a good start, perhaps that came back to haunt the team as the rest of the half progressed.
“We kind of sat into the game instead of keeping the pressure on, so we didn’t really get our next chance until the 30th minute, I think. I’d like to see us next time get that lead and just keep going after it and build on that lead so they don’t have a chance to come back,” Springman said. “Sometimes when it’s that early, part of the mental game, they might think, ‘Oh, we can keep doing this and it’s going to come easy.’” Neither side had many dangerous scoring chances the rest of the opening 40 minutes. However, West Bend did earn a direct kick late in the session, and senior Alexis Gugliotti hammered it home from distance to even the score.
“Alexis with the free kick strike to tie it, 1-1, I think that calmed everyone down going into halftime,” Susnik said. “I think you saw in the second half two evenly matched teams that were just willing to fight for the win.”
The action really picked up with about 20 minutes remaining. Gugliotti had the first chance to give West Bend the lead when she took the ball off the foot of a Grafton player and took it at Black Hawks’ keeper Arden Riddle. However, the Grafton senior won that matchup with a diving save to preserve the tie.
Grafton challenged about three minutes later, when Katie Stockhausen won a battle down the left side of the pitch and took a shot from about 30 yards that the visitors were able to stop.
The Black Hawks looked to be in business again a few minutes later, but it turned into an opportunity for West Bend on the counter attack. Ashlyn Muller got the ball around midfield, went around a defender and calmly finished to give the visitors the lead in the 69th minute.
Susnik praised the poise the senior showed to not rush a shot at the first opportunity.
“She’s been working real hard and is just hungry. She scored the first game of the year and hasn’t scored since, and not for a lack of trying,” the West Bend coach said. “Long touch to get around the defender, composed herself and just tucked it away past the keeper, versus just giving up on a long shot and hoping and praying. She did everything right. She’s working hard and she deserves it.”
The lead did not last for long. Stockhausen got the ball on the left side, maneuvered around the defense and carved out just enough room to take aim at the frame. The senior found the net just 47 seconds after West Bend pulled ahead and scored the equalizer.
“Katie played really well,” Springman said. “I think this was the best game she’s had all year.”
The coach added that he liked what that sequence showed him about his team.
“It was good to see that we didn’t give up when we went down. We kept battling,” Springman said. “The keeper made a good save on one earlier that she (Stockhausen) took, so it was good that she just kept going and got that one.”
Things got more physical as time wound down as the two sides pressed in an effort to net the winning goal, but neither team could find one more score and settled for a draw.
“A lot of physicality, which is fine. I’m just happy to see it didn’t turn dirty. I’m also happy to see the game didn’t just turn into kick ball. Both teams were still spreading it wide, trying to take advantage of the crosses and passing it in,” Susnik said. “Overall, the last 20 minutes especially, everyone left it all out on the field.”
Grafton is now 2-5-2 for the season overall and 0-4-2 in league matches. The team is back in action today, hosting Slinger at 7 p.m.