CEDARBURG — The spring sports season featured a little bit of everything, including several state qualifiers from local school, state champions and a scrapbook full of memories for local athletes, coaches and fans.
As has been the case in the past, it is nearly impossible to highlight every accomplishment that occurred over the last several months, which is a tribute to those that took the field, competed on the track or put on a pair of spikes, because they have made it a tough task to capture it all in several hundred words and a few photos.
Before moving on to the sights, sounds and highlights from the spring, it is worth noting that some individuals from spring sports will be highlighted throughout the summer in a series of senior spotlight stories.
With that in mind, here is a sampling of what went down in the sports of baseball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis and track and field.
Baseball and softball had a rough go of things early in the season as it seemed like Mother Nature was one opponent that did not want to be defeated. Some programs were able to find a way to hold off that challenge with the use of turf fields or by moving games to other locations in an effort to combat rain and snow. It seemed as though every team was impacted in some way by the weather in some capacity.
Weather seems to always be an issue to some degree during the spring, especially early in the season, but the good news is it is a shared experience, as the cold and rain that might impact a game for Cedarburg likely resembles the conditions a team from Grafton or Homestead would experience as well. And, in some cases, such as a track meet the Highlanders hosted early in the outdoor season, it impacted everyone equally, as temperatures in the 30s and persistent, gusty winds right before Spring Break made everyone even more anxious to get away.
But enough about the weather, since even Mother Nature was unable to pick up a bat and make contact against Cedarburg softball standout Paytn Monticelli. The UW-Madison bound right-hander owns just about every pitching record in program history after helping the Bulldogs reach the state tournament for the second consecutive season. Co-head coaches Mark Jessup and Jeff Langkamp have discussed the motto RTE (Return to Excellence) for years, and there is no question that the team has achieved that objective.
In different words, the Homestead girls soccer team is embarking on a similar campaign. The Highlanders had not won a regional title since their state championship season in 2016. However, the club was able to celebrate an overtime victory on the home pitch to advance to the sectional tournament, where it made it to the final before falling one game short of state in a 2-1 loss to DSHA. In Div. 2, Cedarburg returned to Uihlein Soccer Park for the first time since 2014. Head coach Robert Williams has had the Bulldogs within striking distance of the final four in recent years and the team capped off a season of steady growth, which included a win over sectional finalist Homestead and a draw against state finalist Whitefish Bay, with a state berth.
The boys tennis season featured a mix of brilliant performances on the court, an unlikely state tournament pairing, a state championship and a duo with dynamic personalities.
Cedarburg junior Chatton Haws continued his dominant play on the court, going undefeated through the regular season before the standout suffered a loss in sectional competition, largely due to cramping issues. That likely impacted his state tournament seeding as he again made a run through the singles bracket against the top players in the state. The Bulldogs also had an interesting time preparing for Madison, as it was discovered shortly before the tournament that Keenan Haws would need to pick a new partner for doubles due to his normal teammate being unavailable. WIAA rules state that the replacement cannot be someone who was eliminated during sectional play, so the freshman suggested Phinehas Wiley be his partner, and the duo somewhat shockingly won their opening match in Madison. It was an unlikely story than nobody involved will soon forget.
Speaking of unforgettable, Grafton seniors Evan Kloss and Tyler Rau formed a duo that had state championship chemistry. What the pairing sometimes struggled against more-experienced opposition, the team made up for in personality. The self-titled team of Goose and Maverick — a nod to the Top Gun movie — sometimes debated which was Goose and which was Maverick before ultimately compromising by agreeing they could both be Maverick, had more success than could be counted by mere wins and losses.
University School of Milwaukee junior Max Watchmaker was able to quantify his success by looking at the state championship medal he won in the Div. 2 singles tournament. He said he put it all together in Madison and that he played perhaps the best tennis of his life on the way to taking the title.
The Homestead golf team had another in a long line of successful seasons under the tutelage of Steve O’Brien, who is a newly-inducted member of the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Hall of Fame. The Highlanders qualified for the state meet by winning a sectional title a week after finishing fourth at a regional meet. Junior Hunter Thibert made one of the biggest swings of the season, when he holed out his approach shot for an eagle on the final hole at The River Club to help the team claim the sectional crown by a single shot.
On the baseball diamond, Homestead put together a strong run to take second in the North Shore Conference standings. The Highlanders used a combination of solid pitching and timely hitting to make noise in the league, then pitched consecutive shutouts in the postseason to earn a regional championship. Head coach Jason Kosanke led the club to an overall record of 20-8.
The track and field season featured so many highlights, records and medal-winning performances that it is futile trying to summarize it all. Certainly Peyton Berryman winning the state pole vault championship and Eva Brandenburg taking the title in the 300-meter hurdles while helping lead Homestead’s girls to second in the Div. 1 team standings is noteworthy.
So too are the efforts of those who worked hard, both during the spring and throughout the offseason, to set new program records and personal best times and distances. Grafton's girls relay team put together their best performance at UW-La Crosse, achieving a goal set for the season on the biggest stage. Cedarburg senior Kailey Ramaker accomplished a big goal of qualifying for the state tournament for the first time. USM enjoyed big seasons from Mya Hartjes as well as Drew and Thomas Stephens, among others.
All of those things, as well as the heartbreak suffered by others who are unable to realize a dream and accomplish a goal, are why sports are so compelling.
This spring seemed to feature it all, with temperatures that sometimes dropped into the 30s and other times reached into the 80s. Lacrosse players seemed to battle through everything, or in the case of Cedarburg’s boys, they sometimes had a big lead when a game got suspended and the team needed to drive back to Franklin to complete a victory that was well in hand before a storm blew through during a game that started nearly a full month earlier.
You never know what you are going to get. Then again, that is why we watch and one of the reasons the athletes work so hard and love the sport they play. The spring of 2022 featured all the drama that the athletic theater provides and was another step back in the direction of normalcy that was taken away in 2020 and felt distant when it returned a year ago.
Fortunately, most of the arguments now are about what athlete or team is the best, which performances did we all remember and who is set up for success next year.