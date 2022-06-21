MILWAUKEE — Cedarburg girls soccer head coach Robert Williams had to admit it Thursday after the Bulldogs suffered a 5-0 defeat during a WIAA Div. 2 state semifinal match at Uihlein Soccer Park: “Rarely will I say a team is better than us, because I feel like we’re a pretty good team, but they were just better,” he said following the game.
Of course, every team in the state ultimately had to acknowledge that as well, as the Panthers completed an undefeated (23-0-1) championship season Saturday after notching a 1-0 win over Whitefish Bay in the title game.
Williams knew that the challenge facing his squad would be steep at state, but Cedarburg held tough over the first 20 minutes. In fact, after Oregon banged a shot off the crossbar from about 20 yards out in the 15th minute, the Bulldogs put together a run that gave the team a chance to take the lead.
Mary Stroebel tried to win a race to the ball into the box and appeared to gain possession. She tried to carve out enough room to put a shot on goal before an Oregon play knocked the ball away.
The end result of the sequence was a corner kick for Cedarburg, but Stroebel was banged up on the play and came out for a chunk of time before returning later in the half.
That opportunity led to nothing for the Bulldogs and Oregon went on the attack shortly afterward.
The Panthers notched their first goal of the match in the 24th minute when Lauren Janssens won a race to a through ball from Zoey Pagels and booted it in the lower right corner of the net to give Oregon the lead.
Oregon struck again six minutes later. The Panthers threw the ball in quickly after a restart near their bench. Pagels then dribbled the ball and threaded a pass to Elise Boyd, who sent in a shot to the lower left corner to double the team’s advantage.
Pagels did things on her own for a score less than a minute later. She took possession after a Cedarburg turnover, raced in and tallied to make it 3-0, which was the score at halftime.
“One of the top five players we saw this year. We just weren’t athletic enough to stay with her,” William said about the senior forward. “She was one of the players that we knew we had to be aware of and we still kind of let her go.”
The veteran coach added that Cedarburg had a pretty good idea what to expect from Oregon based on the film they watched, but watching video and preparing for an opponent is not quite the same as dealing with it at full game speed.
“You can look at people on film and go, OK, they’re fast, but when you get them out on a turf surface, they were just faster, more athletic than us,” Williams said. “They just had a will. They wanted to win every ball.”
Cedarburg had some opportunities to get back into the game in the second half on a warm, windy afternoon. Autumn Snow challenged Oregon keeper Payton Lang with a show from about 25 yards away six minutes into the stanza, but the senior was in position to make the save.
The Bulldogs had another opportunity about a dozen minutes later. Junior Abigail Schmit made a nice move near the end line, shook free of a defender and slid a pass into the box. Jackee Stiever was able to run onto the ball, but her attempt sailed over the crossbar.
Cedarburg came up empty both times, as well as on a free kick by Stroebel about seven minutes later that banged off the crossbar.
Oregon tacked on a pair of goals in the second half.
The first came midway through the period, when Addison Werth was on the receiving end of a feed from Pagels, who passed the ball over the defense and the freshman notched the goal with a header to make it 4-0.
The final score came with five minutes to play when Ashley Wolf tallied an unassisted goal to send the Panthers on to the state final.
In the end, Williams noted that Oregon was a quick side that had the ability to finish. It proved to be a dangerous combination.
“Just their speed, pace and their ability to strike a ball,” the veteran coach said about what made the Panthers so good.
While the season did not end the way the Bulldogs had hoped, it was a minor setback in the scheme of things. Cedarburg finished the season with a record of 14-7-2 after sharing second place in the North Shore Conference at 6-1-1 in league games, which included a 1-1 draw against NSC champion and state runner-up Whitefish Bay.
“It’s fun. As a program, we’ve been through a lot,” Williams said. “These girls have been like family to me and family to (assistant coach) Caroline (Fink), as well. They’ve made me a better coach, made me a better person, and I’ll never forget this group. It’s not because they got to state, if they wouldn’t have gotten to state they (still) would have made me a better person and better coach. It’s just sad that we’re going to be going our separate ways after this.”
Williams added that he was proud of seniors Emma Altomare, Rowan Liljegren, Autumn Snow and Clare Van Ermen for what they contributed to the program, both in their final season with the team and throughout their time in the program.
“They are what you want in a program. They started off as freshmen, maybe on JV, and they just stuck with it. Kids nowadays, it you don’t make varsity as a freshman, they’ll go play year-round with a club or they won’t play anymore, and they just stuck with it,” he said. “(They) were the hardest workers, most dedicated and they wanted the best for the program. It’s good that that group was able to get us here.”