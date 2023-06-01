MEQUON — Retired Appleton dentist Dennis Quinlan remains a confident man in his early 70s.
He still walks five or six miles a day when the weather is good, and his memory remains razor sharp.
Especially when it comes to his own ground-breaking status with the Homestead wrestling program, as back in 1970 in the old single class WIAA state tournament, Quinlan became the first Highlander to win a state championship, when he claimed the 107-pound title.
At that point, he was in his third go-around on the state mats, and expected nothing less than a championship.
“If I didn’t get to the top of the podium then it would have been a huge disappointment,” Quinlan said. “I expected to do that (win state).”
He preceded Vince Farina, who was next to claim a crown for Homestead in 1994, and it took another 29 years before Charlie Millard won Homestead’s third state wrestling title on Feb. 25 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Not only did the Homestead Hall of Fame inductee Quinlan become the first Highlander wrestling champion, but he believes he was the first Highlander state qualifier in the sport when he first made it to Madison in 1968.
“It was very interesting,” he said. “When I won state (in 1970) Homestead was only 12 years old (as a school) and I thought it was shameful that they hadn’t had anyone win a state wrestling title before.”
So, he set about correcting that athletic oversight.
Only it was a lot harder to do so back then.
Unlike today, there were no youth camps so little kids could learn the sport before they could barely walk and no Askren Wrestling Academy (AWA) where future state champions (like Millard) could hone their skills battling fellow elites after a hard high school practice.
Quinlan said he had to look up how to wrestle in books before he came out as a freshman in the winter of 1966.
“There were no clubs and there were hardly any freshmen on varsity because everyone had to learn how to do it,” he recalled. “Hardly any kids had experience (before high school) back then and everyone was learning on the fly.
“When I came out as a freshman, I was 89 pounds, six pounds underweight for the lightest weight class (95). I grew a little the next year and had to lose seven or eight pounds (to get back to 95).”
That’s when Quinlan first figured out he was pretty good at wrestling, but it was there that he received one of his first lessons in humility, a lesson that wrestling teaches all of its devotees from time-to-time.
“I was undefeated in the regular season,” he said, “and then I went to state (1968) and I lost my first match. Man, did that make me hungry the next year.”
But before his championship hunger could get fed, Quinlan said he had another lesson to learn, this time in hubris, as in his junior year, competing at 103, he said he “peaked too early.”
“I beat the eventual champion (Randy Robb of Hamilton) in the sectional (qualifier),” he said, “and I made the state semifinals, which I think are often the toughest matches (of the tournament). But I got caught looking ahead to the finals. The guy hit me with a five-point move and I wound up losing by two.”
He ended up fourth that year. But with his motor running high, Quinlan finally made amends in a big way his senior year as he turned in arguably one of the most dominant efforts in state wrestling history in turning in a 31-0 record.
“It’s actually a point of pride for me, and it freaks out some people, but before state I gave up only four points all season,” he said. “One escape, one clasped hands violation and a reversal.”
After an impressive first round win at state, Quinlan almost had his dreams dashed again in the quarterfinals, when after going up 12-0 on his opponent, he got caught in a headlock and was nearly pinned before escaping.
In the semifinal, he had arguably his toughest match, as he faced Milwaukee West’s Harold Moore, who would go on to win the 112-pound title in 1971.
“It was 2-2 after the first period and I was not used to matches that close,” said Quinlan, “but I was able to put him to his back and then I reversed him for the win.”
Happily, said Quinlan, his final was “drama-free.” “No excitement at all,” he laughed. “I made mix-tapes (on cassette) back then and I played the Beatles ‘Here Comes The Sun’ and it really inspired me. I was very calm. I told my coach (Pete Randall) that there was going to be no excitement today, there was no way I was going to lose.
“I got ahead early and won 5-1. It was very dull. The crowd was not impressed,” Quinlan added with a laugh.
He finished his career with a record of 96-13, including 52 pins.
Interestingly enough, the wrestling title was not Quinlan’s first taste of state glory. He also went out for cross country and track.
He was the fourth runner on the 1967 Homestead cross country team that won the WIAA State Medium Schools title. Eventually, he also qualified for state in track in the 880-yard run (now the 800 meters) which was also a “point of pride” for him.
Quinlan settled on Lawrence University in Appleton, where he went out for the team, but he suffered a shoulder dislocation there that effectively ended his career.
“You couldn’t keep wrestling if your shoulder kept popping out,” he said pragmatically.
He eventually graduated from Lawrence and then earned a DDS at Northwestern University before settling in for a long career in dentistry.
But he was not done with wrestling.
He became a wrestling official in the 1990s and remained so for many years. Long-time Homestead head coach Ernie Millard, Charlie’s father, often recruited Quinlan to work the Highlander Scramble held every year in late January.
“I always introduced him as a Homestead state champ,” Ernie Millard said.
He retired from officiating a few years ago, because it was just getting too hard on his knees.
Quinlan said he’s seen Charlie Millard wrestle and is impressed by him. He also likes Charlie’s friend and fourtime Kewaskum state champ Braeden Scoles.
“It’s a lot of work and dedication for those kids,” Quinlan said.
In light of Charlie’s recent title, Ernie Millard gathered all three champions — his son, Farina and Quinlan — for a group photo.
The first state wrestling title is a source of pride for the Highlanders. Ernie Millard called upon basketball player Tim Franks to rehab Quinlan's state championship chart in art class, as it had fallen into a bit of disrepair over the years, in time for the photo of champions.
Quinlan was happy be included in the picture. “I'm retired,” he said. “My schedule is flexible.”