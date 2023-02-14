CEDARBURG — A trip to the WIAA Div. 1 boys state swimming and diving meet was on the line Saturday in Fond du Lac, and Cedarburg and Homestead made the most of the opportunity.
The Highlanders took second at a sectional meet with a team score of 351 points, trailing only Arrowhead’s 407 points. The Bulldogs were sixth, with 186 points.
“We swam well,” Homestead head coach Mark Gwidt said about the Highlanders’ performance. “I think we were right on what we expected to be. All three relays are through, individuals are set up to do some good things in that final heat, and hopefully we can improve.”
Homestead got started Friday during the diving competition. Senior David Krol took second place with a score of 536.00 points, followed by sophomore Sam Aldape, who was third with 534.20 points. The duo have been consistent contributors for the Highlanders all season long and both are headed to the final meet of the year. Gwidt believes the tandem has the ability to combine for more than 30 points and spots on the podium when the diving meet takes place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Waukesha South.
Homestead kept the momentum going when swimming events began. The 200-yard medley relay squad of Devin Testin, Alex Johnson, Connor Kwiatkowski and Reese Minning took second with a time of 1 minute, 36.16 seconds.
“They were a couple hundredths behind them,” Gwidt said in regard to a race Arrowhead’s entry won with a time of 1:36.14. “It was a really fast meet in terms of the relays for us. And, I think they’re going to just swim better because the pool at Waukesha should be a vast improvement.”
Johnson played a pivotal role in that race for the Highlanders.
“Alex has done a great job. He’s been awesome,” Gwidt said about the senior. “He’s a total team player. I think he’s really excited to be swimming breaststroke in the state relay.”
Homestead stacked medal-winning performances in a pair of individual events. First came in the 200 individual medley, when Devin Testin was second in 1:54.69, followed by Kwiatkowski, who took third in 1:56.59. In the 100 butterfly, Kwiatkowski won a sectional title in 51.11, while Noah Van Zuidam took second in 53.13.
“Connor swam great,” Gwidt said after the senior qualified for state in all four of his swims. “He’s ready to do some really magical things.
“Noah’s been sick this past week, so he battled through it,” the coach added about the sophomore. “I think he was a little disappointed in his time, but he made it to the next level and hopefully he can get better and be where he was the week before.”
Van Zuidam also competed in the 200 free relay. He teamed with Minning, senior Joe Lorenz and Drew Testin to take third in 1:28.95.
“That 200 free relay dropped considerable time. They almost dropped a full two seconds, and that’s a big drop in the 200 free relay,” Gwidt said. “I think being in that second heat at state in the middle, I think they’ll be really good.”
Minning also qualified for state in the 50 free, clocking in at 22.18 to take second.
Drew Testin also turned in a big performance Saturday, punching his ticket to state in four events. Individually, he was fourth in the 200 free (1:45.83) and fifth in the 500 free (4:46.75).
“We know how this kind of plays out for him and I think he knew he was going to have a good meet at sectionals because we’ve been down this road before,” Gwidt said. “I think he knew he had to bust through the door. It’s his senior year and he swam awesome. He always seems to have a really good sectional meet.”
He also teamed up with K wiatkowski, Van Zuidam and Devin Testin to take second in the 400 free relay (3:11.21).
“It’s a great way for everybody to finish up swimming together,” Gwidt said about the Testin brothers getting a chance to team up in what will be the final event of the state meet. “Everybody’s on a relay and I think it’s a great way to wrap it up.”
Devin Testin also was a winner in the 100 backstroke, recording a time of 50.98 seconds.
Cedarburg also claimed eight spots at the state meet.
Henry Cain had a big day for the Bulldogs, taking first place in the 50 free (21.22) and second in the 100 free (46.47). The senior will also compete in a pair of relays at state.
“I’ve just had great teammates who have pushed me all the way,” Cain said about the success he has enjoyed in the sport and which continued at the sectional meet. “It’s been a collective group.”
That was especially true in the relays, as Cain joined forces with Matt Dedering, Charlie Gwidt and Eli Monet to win the 200 free in 1:26.83 and take third in the 400 free (3:12.91).
Dedering, a four-time state champion, took third in the 200 free (1:42.62) and 100 free (46.86). He plans to make the most of his final state meet experience and attempt to post the best times he can.
“I’d love to back up what I’ve been doing the past couple years and win, but honestly that’s not as big of a deal now,” explained the senior who has earned a medal in all 12 of his previous state swims. “I really just want to go some best times and hopefully the rest of the team goes their best times, too. I’d love to win and get the team records.”
Charlie Gwidt will also compete in four state events, swimming as part of the Bulldogs’ two relay entries in addition to the 200 individual medley, after finishing fifth at the sectional meet in 2:01.61, and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.14).
He said that his meet preparation begins the night before.
“I get to lock in mentally. Obviously that’s a big part of my swimming, the mental game,” he explained. “Then I go from there, a one swim at a time mentality.”
Swimming events Saturday get underway at 1:30 p.m.