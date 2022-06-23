OZAUKEE COUNTY — As Title IX turns 50 years old today, Bob Maronde took a moment to reflect upon how much things have changed since the legislation was enacted.
“It truly has evolved,” the former Grafton High School girls basketball head coach said about the growth of opportunities for girls to participate along with the level of competition. “When I was going through high school, it was guys sports and they had girls intramurals.”
According to the WIAA website, the first girls state tournament sponsored by the governing body of state high school athletics took place in 1970, with a championship meet in the sport of swimming. Many more sports were added in the decade that followed. Contemporary student-athletes are appreciative of the opportunities that are available now that weren’t necessarily in the past.
“If I grew up several decades ago, things would be completely different. It would be a small miracle if middle and high schools offered competitive girls sports because expectations of women were drastically different than they are today,” said Sammy Brobst, who participated in the basketball, softball and volleyball programs during her four years at Cedarburg. Most recently, she had an opportunity to play at the state softball tournament, which began in 1977. “I am very thankful for how far we’ve come and the opportunity to play all kinds of sports today.”
While the law has had a significant impact on the sports landscape for female athletes, things did not change right away.
“Things have changed a great deal. Now you have AAU. There are how many thousands and thousands of girls involved in AAU. Playing in the summer league when I first started, our first summer league, I think, was down at Mitchell Park. It was outside. Eventually, different schools started hosting summer leagues, but it was pretty much one game a week. You just went there on a Wednesday, you played your game and that was about it,” Maronde recalled about progress in the sport of basketball. “It just kind of kept growing to where it is now.”
Maronde, who was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2019, brought concepts like summer camps, leagues and tournaments to Grafton decades ago.
“In Grafton at that time, we didn’t have anything. I started, after my first year as a freshman coach, the summer camps for girls. I ran those, I think, for about 25 years,” he said. “It worked out really well for us in Grafton and we just kind of shared ideas with other coaches, and the more we learned, the more they learned. It just got more competitive It was very beneficial for the girls.”
Deb Segebrecht, who played multiple sports at Homestead and is now an assistant coach for the Highlanders’ girls basketball and softball teams, said the offseason work she did growing up came in the driveway or at the park against her brothers and her friends. Camps were rare, traveling tournaments did not exist and girls almost never used the weight room.
“I tell basketball players, softball players, how lucky they are that they have opportunities to have a Little League, to have a club team, to travel (to play),” she said. “The opportunities today are so awesome.”
Segebrecht was a standout athlete, but it was much tougher to get noticed by college coaches. It is much more common for a student-athlete to get on the recruiting radar these days.
“My senior year in high school, I didn’t know what I wanted to do in college and I was playing down at the Mitchell Park Domes outdoor basketball court,” she recalled. “Some guy took some pictures and sent it to a coach in North Dakota, so I was fortunate to go to a junior college and play for two years. But, it was very rare.”
Now as a parent, she is grateful that her daughter, Jenna, had a chance to experience things that were not available when she was that age.
“It’s kind of cool to compete at that level and have that opportunity to meet (people from all over). They’ve made friends on different teams,” Segebrecht said, noting that relationships begin to form during tournaments in other states and grow throughout the summer and on social media. “It’s a whole different thing.”
Cedarburg High School graduate Kalli Murphy went on to play college basketball at William Jewell and said she believes the resources available to women’s college athletes are equitable to what the members of the men’s program receive.
“I do feel we were given the same resources as the men’s team,” the recent college graduate reflected upon her time with the Cardinals before adding that her experience as a Div. 2 athlete may differ from those who compete in Div.1 athletics. “We had the same resources when it came to gym facilities and weight room coaches. We often lifted with the boys and the only thing modified in the workouts was the weight. We had the same athletic trainers.”
Just getting the opportunity to play did not necessarily equate to equality, especially decades ago. Maronde and Segebrecht were in agreement that has finally become the case in the sport of basketball over the past 20 years.
Maronde pointed to his experiences at the state tournament as an example. He guided Grafton to Madison in 1991 and 1994, but felt the level of play was much greater when the Black Hawks returned in 2007, 2008 and 2009.
“When we went back in 2007, just to get there was probably a little bit more difficult just because the quality of play all the way through regionals and sectionals. You were playing against some really talented teams and well-coached teams,” he said. “That made it a little bit tougher and also made it kind of a little bit more special.”
Also during that timeframe, games between the Cedarburg and Grafton girls basketball teams were the talk of both towns. That concept would have seemed unthinkable decades earlier, even though the rival schools have played each other since the 1970s.
“All of a sudden we started having girl-boy doubleheaders,” he said about something that is relatively common today. “I think there were two years there where when we played Cedarburg, the Cedarburg girls and Grafton girls played the second game of the doubleheader just because we drew such a big crowd.
“They were absolutely huge and the atmosphere was incredible. The stands were packed and everybody followed both teams, so they knew the players, they were familiar with the kids and what a great experience for the girls.”