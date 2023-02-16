Title takes Black Hawks by surprise

GRAFTON — Winning a sectional championship really was not on the radar for the Grafton boys swimming and diving team ahead of the meet last weekend in Plymouth.
In fact, junior Braden Meyer admitted that it was not something that registered even as the team climbed the leaderboard and was confirmed when the final scores were announced Saturday.
“It was completely unexpected. We went into the meet hoping to get top four, as this was our placement at last year’s sectionals. We swam our hardest and really left it all in the pool,” he said after the Black Hawks finished with 270 points, followed by host Plymouth at 259. “At the end of the meet when they were announcing final placements, we heard that we were no longer in fourth place. Then, we heard that we had passed Two Rivers, and they were now in third. Finally, when the announcer said Plymouth had taken second, we all knew that we had won. When the final word came across the speaker saying that Grafton had won, the whole team celebrated.
“It felt amazing,” Meyer added. “It was the highlight of the season and the happiest moment of my high school swim career.”
Todd O’Connor, who played a starring role in helping the Black Hawks achieve the accomplishment, was just as surprised.
“It was completely unbelievable to win,” he said. “It came as a shock to the entire team.”
O’Connor was third in the 50-yard freestyle, in 22.53, second in the 100 free (49.64), and swam on two relays that qualified for the state meet.
“I got third in the 50-yard freestyle and I am currently seeded 11th at state in that event. I wasn’t very happy with my time but I’m glad it qualified me in a decent spot for state,” he said. “I placed second at sectionals in the 100yard freestyle which got me seeded eighth at state. I was happier with that swim, and I feel like I’m in a really good spot for the 100 at state.”
O’Connor was especially pleased with how things went in the relays. In the 200 free, the team of Chase Mueller, Luca Nicoli, Ian Mitchell and O’Connor took fourth in 1:36.12. The 400 free relay entry of Charles Rose, Nicoli, Gabriel Salko and O’Connor were fourth in 3:31.65.
“The relays exceeded expectations at sectionals,” O’Connor said. “The 200 freestyle relay is seeded 15th at state, which is decent, but I know we can place higher on Friday. The 400 freestyle relay is seeded 14th. This relay surprised me since we dropped 12 seconds from our previous time.”
Best of all, the Black Hawks will be sending a group to the state championship meet.
“I am very excited to have a team at state this year,” O’Connor said. “I think it will make the environment a lot more exciting.”
But there was no shortage of excitement in Plymouth, as Grafton pooled its resources to make a charge to the top of the team standings.
Several Black Hawks played a role in that. Salko was third in the 200 free (1:56.04) and fourth in the 500 free (5:18.88). Meyer also claimed a pair of sectional medals, taking fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.77) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:27.64).
“I was very happy with all of my races on Saturday, swimming a personal best in all of my events,” Meyer said. “I dropped six seconds in my 200 individual medley, swimming a 2:27. However, I am the most satisfied with my 100 breaststroke, dropping three seconds from my previous PR from two weeks ago at the small school state meet.”
It has been a steady progression through the years. “When I joined the swim team in my freshman year, I had zero swimming experience and joined the team because I knew some of the upperclassmen at the time. Over the course of that year, I got much better at swimming and became way more comfortable in the water,” Meyer said. “In my sophomore year, everything finally started to click together. I started racing in some varsity events and was able to make it to the varsity conference and sectional meets.
“After our sectional meet last year, I was eager to come back this season,” he added. “This season, I started off with a 1:16 in my 100-yard breaststroke. I continued to work hard and drop time as we approached the end of the season. This year at sectionals, I finished with a time of 1:08.77 in my 100-yard breaststroke, dropping about eight seconds over the course of the season.”
Now the focus turns to state. O’Connor wants to make a splash in his final high school meet.
“My goals for Friday night are to get on the podium in the 100 freestyle and to go an all time personal best in the 50 freestyle,” he said.
The Div. 2 championships will take place Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Waukesha South Natatorium.