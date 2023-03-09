Torbeck to play baseball at Crown College

Cedarburg senior Brett Torbeck, seated middle, recently made his commitment to play baseball for Crown College, a Division III Christian school in St. Bonifacius, Minn., official during a recent ceremony.
He is joined by his parents, Sherry and Keith, seated, while his sister, Ally, stands behind them.
